Weekly horoscope from May 29 to June 4, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Read the weekly horoscope for the period from May 29 to June 4, 2023!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Bits And Splits

Read the weekly horoscope from May 29 to June 4, 2023 and find out what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

The weekly horoscope from May 29 to June 4, 2023 says that Aries will not have the best week. General dissatisfaction with oneself, doubts about one’s skills and knowledge will mark this period. Not even in love do roses bloom for them. Your partner starts a discussion about an important topic, you will be “stretched” throughout the week. The Free reject anyone who tries to woo them. The financial situation will not be good either. You are at risk of spending much more than you earn. Your best days will be Wednesday and Saturday.

BIK

Family problems are highlighted for Taurus this week. He has difficulty getting along with family members, children and parents. The advice of the stars is to withdraw and avoid confrontations. If you have planned some major works around the house, this is not a good week. The love situation is improving. You will make an important decision, after which everything will go better. Free Bulls are expecting an exciting week, a lot of new acquaintances and courtship. Your best days will be Thursday and Saturday.

GEMINI

Gemini will have a challenging week at work. Some new projects are starting, it is very important to prepare well and have all the information. The financial situation is more than good, you have enough money to even leave “something on the side”. Your partner is planning a joint trip, make an effort to find free time, anyway, he complains that you don’t pay enough attention to him. Free Gemini infatuated with a person they recently met. Don’t get sick. Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

RAK

The weekly horoscope from May 29 to June 4, 2023 says that it is the right time for Cancers to come forward and advocate for their ideas with their superiors. Someone is trying to sabotage you, and if you are well prepared, you will be untouchable. Busy Cancers enjoy family idyll. Slobodna expects less disappointment. You’ve got your hopes up for romance at work. This week would be a good time to start exercising. You lack energy. Your best days will be Wednesday and Sunday.

LAV

Perfect business weeks for those who have their own business. Great offers will come from all sides, think carefully about which one you will accept. Look a little further into the future. Busy Lions face a difficult decision. You are aware that the problem between you and your partner is insurmountable, but it is difficult for you to leave. Singles enjoy flirting. A steady relationship is not what they need at this time. Your best days will be Monday and Friday.

A VIRGIN

A new life phase begins for you. You jump over obstacles with ease, it is possible that you will receive a bonus at work, which you will use wisely. You become a leader in your team, everything changes for the better. Your partner is giving you a surprise, you will be extremely happy with this gift! Single Virgos have the opportunity to enter into a relationship with a person who could be a very important part of their life. Just don’t be impatient. Let things take their course. Your best days will be Monday and Thursday.

VACANCY

Libras should not try to be the center of attention. The second half of the week will be challenging, if they are not ready to respond to the demands of their superiors, they could lose their position. Busy Libras will not be able to avoid an unpleasant conversation with their partner. His jealousy is justified. Singles get important information about a former love and it will disturb them. Do not indulge in large purchases this week. The best days will be Thursday and Sunday.

SCORPIO

A great week awaits you, every venture you embark on will bring success. Your effort and work will be noticed, you can also hope for a bonus or salary increase. Busy Scorpios will be emphatically possessive. It would not be a good idea to turn your insecurities into your partner’s flaws. Slobodne expects a passionate meeting at the end of the week. It’s about a person you already know, you just haven’t looked at them “with those eyes”. You will be pleasantly surprised. The best days will be Friday and Saturday.

SAGITTARIUS

The weekly horoscope from May 29 to June 4, 2023 advises Sagittarius to prepare for intrigues at work. People whom you believed to be your allies will turn their backs on you at an inconvenient moment. Don’t worry, you can finish everything successfully yourself. Busy people have been postponing an important decision for a long time, their partner is waiting for you to make a decision. This week you might find out some information that will help you cut. Single Sagittarians yearn for their former love. It’s not too late to make up. The best days will be Monday and Thursday.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns have a good week. The financial problems that are giving him a headache will be solved much easier than they expected. It is also possible that they will receive a business offer that will make it worthwhile for them to leave the “safe harbor”. Do not make decisions until you have thoroughly inquired about the conditions. If you suffer from insomnia, expect it to worsen this week. You are busy and expect a nice week with your partner, your days are filled with love and attention. Free, not interested in new acquaintances. You should move more. The best days will be Tuesday and Sunday.

AQUARIUS

At work without major changes, it is possible that you will take a short trip in order to bring a project to completion. A family member needs financial assistance. Busy Aquarians encounter obstacles, the plans they had with their partner will have to be postponed for better days. Free in the spotlight, they conquer everywhere they appear. It’s the last moment to start practicing. Your energy is low, reduce your intake of fatty foods. Your best days will be Thursday and Friday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from May 29 to June 4, 2023 will make Pisces work harder than they are used to. New things at work are possible, probably a change in leadership positions and you wonder how it will affect you. Be careful who you trust at work, not everyone is well-intentioned. Those in longer relationships could start living together or decide to get married. The stars are not in favor of singles this week. Love situation without changes. Your best days will be Monday and Friday.

How are the stars in your favor today? Advice from our astrologers for health, love and work awaits you every day on Viber. APPLY HERE.

(WORLD)