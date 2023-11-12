Weekly horoscope from November 13 to 19, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Read the weekly horoscope from November 13 to 19, 2023!

Source: Bada1/Shutterstock

Read the weekly horoscope from November 13 to 19, 2023 and find out what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

Weekly horoscope from November 13 to 19, 2023, brings you a couple of obstacles on the business path. You will be able to make important decisions. Think carefully! A little turbulent in love. Free Aries come into temptation, while they are busy “in the seventh heaven”. Your best days will be Tuesday and Saturday.

BIK

This week Taurus will be motivated and eager to succeed. You are finally waking up from your “winter sleep”. Use contacts and people around you for business ventures. You see new things in love, you will understand if you want to continue the relationship. Free Bulls meet more interesting people. Your best days will be Wednesday and Friday.

GEMINI

A lot of communication with people from different spheres is expected this week. Although you will hardly achieve everything, you will be fulfilled. Pay attention to the information you receive and write it down better so you don’t miss anything. People are counting on you, don’t squander it. New love encounters await you in public places. Your best days will be Monday and Saturday.

RAK

The stars advise you to take more care of your health. You will get tired, so choose your own priorities. You cannot be in more than one place at the same time. Wherever you appear, you will attract the attention of people around you, especially in business situations. Try to make a good impression. Your best days will be Friday and Sunday.

LAV

This week, radiate wherever you appear. Use your charisma in business ventures. People of the opposite sex simply “stick” to you. Let the busy ones be more careful, as well as the free ones. Don’t let parallel relationships ruin your week and your mood. Your best days will be Friday and Saturday.

A VIRGIN

At the beginning of the week, you excel at work or organization. You are precise and clear about what people appreciate about you. Use analytical skills to further stand out. Benefits and a reward await you, which can be in the form of money or some valuable prize. Devote yourself more to your partner. Your best days will be Wednesday and Sunday.

VACANCY

Weekly horoscope from November 13 to 19, 2023, advises you to better organize your time and balance between business and private life. In love, you have small doubts or misinterpretations of situations. It’s up to you to take matters into your own hands and compromise. Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

SCORPIO

This week you are very passionate, both on the business and personal level. A very strong intuition awaits you. Avoid over-analyzing, instead surrender to the feeling and enjoy every moment. In love, expect suitors, but remember that “all that glitters is not gold.” Your best days will be Tuesday and Friday.

SAGITTARIUS

to the shooters weekly horoscope brings a strong desire for new ventures, actions and adventure. Try not to play too much with irrational expectations so as not to disappoint yourself. In love, everything goes according to its course, but you are still dissatisfied. Be open and tell your partner what bothers you. Your best days will be Monday and Saturday.

CAPRICORN

This week, your focus will be exclusively on work. This might bother some family members, but it’s up to you to explain to them. The stars advise you to organize yourself better and avoid traffic jams. In love, you are a bit timid, the opposite side lacks determination. Your best days will be Wednesday and Sunday.

AQUARIUS

Get ready to set new goals for yourself. Inspiration runs out of your hands this week, you will want so much but you lack encouragement. Reach out to the right people and you won’t go wrong! Wherever you step all eyes will be on you. Courtships and new acquaintances are possible. Busy Aquarians enjoy love. Your best days will be Friday and Saturday.

FISH

The weekly horoscope from November 13 to 19, 2023 is a bit confused. You’re not sure if you’re doing things right. Talk to close people, they will be better able to point out your mistakes and advise you. In love, be open to explore your feelings, work on intimate moments. Your best days will be Tuesday and Saturday.

How are the stars in your favor today? Advice from our astrologers for health, love and work awaits you every day on Viber. APPLY HERE.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:31 4 SIGNS THAT WILL BE LUCKY FROM MAY 16, 2023 TO MAY 25, 2024: After years of struggling, things will finally work out for them Source: TikTok/amydemure

Izvor: TikTok/amydemure

(WORLD)

Share this: Facebook

X

