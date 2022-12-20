The Fed does not seem to want to see a surge in US stocks;

The Fed’s 2% inflation target is still very far-fetched;

High inflation and high interest rates may lead to a sharp increase in the deficit next year.

Investing.com – This is the last issue of the “Weekly Inflation Report”, and I will continue to publish other articles in the future.

Last week, despite slightly weaker-than-expected inflation data, the Fed raised the overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, as everyone expected. The official statement was almost completely unchanged, and the dot plot was in line with the direction the Fed has been emphasizing.

However, Chairman Powell was quite hawkish in his post-meeting press conference, saying that “more evidence is needed to convince people that inflation is on a sustained downward path,” and he repeated his earlier The rhetoric, namely, “We will stay the course until we meet our inflation target.”

Prior to this, the US stock market had been euphorically rising. And then, the market reaction was swift and severe, with the S&P 500 almost immediately cutting 1.5%-2% from the quotes. For the remaining trading days of last week, U.S. stocks were struggling.

The Fed does not seem to want to see a sharp rise in U.S. stocks. There is no doubt that if the CPI data released last Tuesday remained high and led to a severe sell-off in the market, the Fed would not have to adopt such hawkish rhetoric. In fact, they might even play it a bit lower and let the market go higher. That said, don’t worry, now that Wall Street is reacting so strongly, the Fed may take a more dovish approach in the next week or two to signal their confidence in the trajectory of inflation.

In any case, the current situation is that although we are becoming more and more certain that the economic recession is inevitable, inflation may still remain high. Also, my concern is that higher inflation and interest rates will lead to a huge increase in the deficit next year, and the Fed is selling rather than buying, and I’m not sure who’s going to take trillions of dollars in assets.

Let’s take a step back and take a look.

We have just ended a period of unprecedented monetary growth. Historically, high growth in money has always led to high inflation. In addition, an increase in the money supply adjusted for GDP typically leads to an increase in the price level, (see chart). Since the end of 2019, M2/GDP has increased by 34%. The GDP deflator rose 13.5%. Barring permanent damage to the velocity of money, this means that inflation will remain above average for years to come.

(M2 money supply and GDP deflator)

From a market perspective, the 10-year inflation breakeven (the yield on the 10-year Treasury note minus the yield on the 10-year TIPS) is 2.15%, which suggests that there is a gap between the nominal 10-year Treasury note and the TIPS An investor choosing should choose the latter unless he/she thinks that compounded inflation over the next 10 years will be below 2.15%.

Using history as a guide, since 1933, the median annual growth rate of the CPI has been 3.00%. The median 10-year compounded inflation result was 2.99%. However, this changes if you set the viewing conditions on the starting point. Over the 90-year period, if the annual inflation rate exceeds 5%, the median inflation result compounded over the subsequent 10 years is 5.06%.

Looking at the situation 10 years later, only one in eight of those periods ended with a rate of 2.15% or lower. The chart below shows the period in the early 2000s when annual inflation was above 5%. The y-axis represents subsequent compounded 10-year results. The red line is drawn at the current 10-year inflation breakeven level.

(Current CPI change, from US Bureau of Labor Statistics and Enduring Investments)

I came to the conclusion that if you take a step back and look at historical hindsight, expect inflation to be 2.15% or lower, or even very close to 2.15%.

(Translation: Li Shanwen)