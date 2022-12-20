Listen to the audio version of the article

Guilty of a rape and two sexual assaults: the jury of the Los Angeles trial against Harvey Weinstein was divided on the total of seven counts and did not find unanimity on the fact that the former producer had taken advantage of the women who approached and tried to have sex with them without their consent. The former Hollywood king is serving 23 years in prison after being sentenced in New York. “You are our heroines against a monster,” he sent the Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino to tell the women who had come forward in Los Angeles.

Trial ongoing since October

Weinstein risked up to 60 years in prison and now there is talk of a sentence of 18 and 24 years behind bars. After nearly ten hours in closed session, the jurors disagreed “against reasonable doubt” on one count of rape and another two counts of sexual assault. The verdict concluded a trial that began in late October which had seen the testimony of 44 witnesses including the Italian-Filipino model Ambra Battilana Guterres and one of the accusers, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the actress and documentary filmmaker married to California governor Gavin Newsom .

The defendant does not testify

In both New York and Los Angeles, Weinstein had declined offers to testify in his defense. At the trial in the mecca of cinema, the jury fully believed the testimony of “Jane Doe 1”, a famous model in Italy at the time, who had accused Weinstein of raping her in a Los Angeles hotel in February 2013, the days of the Los Angeles-Italy festival.

Divided jury in «Jane Doe 3» case

The former producer, who had pleaded not guilty in all cases, was instead cleared of the assault charges against the masseuse “Jane Doe 3”, who allegedly confided the harassment to another famous client, Mel Gibson, while the jurors they split over the other two accusers one of whom is Newson’s wife. The verdict on her was eight to four, not enough to declare unanimity. “I’m proud of her for testifying about her,” her husband said after the verdict was announced. Weinstein, who is 70, is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in upstate New York. The New York Court of Appeals will have to decide next year on an appeal by the former producer’s lawyers and that is why the Los Angeles trial, from purely symbolic, has become important.