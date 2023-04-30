Weird thing! “Hong Kong” is not equal to “China” (Figure) Firefighters | Japan | Sexual Assault | Hong Kong Government | WTO | National Security Law

The picture shows Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping. (Photo source: Hong Kong Government Information Services Department)

Two incidents happened recently, which are quite funny. The SAR government, which has a firm stance of “loving the country and the party”, and the little pinks in the mainland even agree that “Hong Kong” does not equal “China“.

Incident 1: Hong Kong man and Japanese sexual assault woman

Japan’s “Asahi Shimbun” reported on April 26 that a 30-year-old Chinese citizen Wang Yaode sexually assaulted a local woman in her 20s while traveling in Tokyo and was arrested on suspicion of forced sexual intercourse.

Tokyo Marunouchi Police Station stated that Wang Yaode told his wife who was traveling with him at 10:00 pm on the 23rd to go out to buy dinner, while his wife stayed in the hotel. Wang Yaode then went to Chiyoda District, Tokyo, accosted a woman during the period, then pulled the woman into the men’s toilet of the building, and made obscene acts towards the other party.

On the 27th, the Hong Kong Fire Services Department confirmed that the man who committed the crime, Wang Yaode, was a Hong Kong firefighter.

Because the Japanese media emphasized words such as “Chinese”, “Chinese man” and “Chinese nationality” in the report, Chinese netizens were dissatisfied, criticizing the Japanese media for deliberately insulting China, and claiming that they do not recognize Hong Kong people as Chinese.

Incident 2: The Hong Kong government refuses to change “Made in Hong Kong” to “Made in China”

In view of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, in 2020, then US President Trump announced the cancellation of Hong Kong’s special treatment, including that when goods produced in Hong Kong are exported to the United States, the label “Made in Hong Kong” must not be used, and “Made in China” must be marked.

The incident triggered the Hong Kong government’s dissatisfaction and request for WTO ruling. In December last year, the expert group of the WTO Dispute Settlement Agency ruled that the US practice violated WTO rules. The United States filed an appeal in January this year.

On April 28, the WTO Dispute Settlement Body meeting was held in Geneva. On the 29th, the Hong Kong government issued an announcement expressing “strong opposition” to the remarks made by the United States at the meeting. The announcement stated that the United States‘ criticism of the “National Security Law” is “groundless and untrue”, and declared that “Hong Kong is a society ruled by law… and has won the recognition of the international community”.

The announcement also emphasized two “free from any interference”: 1. “Free from any interference” in the criminal prosecution work of the Hong Kong Department of Justice; 2. “Free from any interference” in independent trials by Hong Kong courts; etc.

In short, a lot of official words are intended to highlight that “one country, two systems” is still valid, Hong Kong is different from the mainland, and the United States cannot require that Hong Kong products be labeled as “China“.

Does “Hong Kong” equal “China”?

After the handover of Hong Kong’s sovereignty, the CCP government repeatedly publicized that China and Hong Kong are one family, and that blood is thicker than water. “Hong Kong” naturally becomes “Hong Kong, China“.

Especially after the “National Security Law”, Xi Jinping repeatedly emphasized the need to strengthen the central government’s overall governance over Hong Kong; Hong Kong’s “separation of three powers” has been forcibly changed into a “cooperation among the three powers” dominated by the executive. So, the Hong Kong government said two times in the announcement that “no interference will be allowed”, isn’t it a direct blow to the general secretary’s “comprehensive governance”?

It should be pointed out that although Xi Jinping also emphasized “one country, two systems”, this “one country, two systems” is different from the other “one country, two systems”. Although Xi Jinping did not modify any words of “one country, two systems”, he redefined “one country, two systems” and changed the original “one country, two systems” to “one country” higher than “two systems”. In other words, Hong Kong belongs to China, and Hong Kong people are first and foremost Chinese.

In the past few years, Xi Jinping has expressed his views on the issue of “separation” many times, such as “Anyone who tries to split in any part of China will only end up in pieces.” “Those who forget their ancestors, betray the motherland, and split the country have never ended well. ”

In short, Hong Kong is a Chinese city under “one country” under the bombardment of the authorities’ overwhelming rhetoric. Then the Hong Kong firefighters went to Japan to sexually assault a woman, and the Japanese media reported it as a “Chinese man”, which is not wrong! Assuming that the man involved in this case is from Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou or other cities, isn’t his identity also a “Chinese man”? Did those little pinks clamoring to cut seats forget the reminder from “Party Mother”: “No matter where you come from, you are Chinese first”, including this Hong Kong firefighter.

In addition, the author believes that the SAR government is obviously trying to split the motherland when it comes to the labeling of export goods. Although the government did not explicitly mention the words “separation” or “independence”, its approach is what Xia Baolong called “soft confrontation”, that is, using product labels and other forms to imply that Hong Kong is different from mainland China. To paraphrase the above-mentioned words of Xi Jinping – the “result of waiting for the Hong Kong government can only be smashed to pieces”.

