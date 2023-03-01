Home World “Welcome”, billboards for Prime Minister Meloni in India
“Welcome”, billboards for Prime Minister Meloni in India

“Welcome”, billboards for Prime Minister Meloni in India

“Welcome.” New Delhi is preparing to welcome Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, expected tomorrow, March 2, in the Indian capital for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In view of the appointment in the streets of the center of the Asian megalopolis, welcome billboards appeared with the face of the Prime Minister with the inscription «Hon. Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic». There are also many tricolors which, united with the Indian national flag, line the road leading to India Gate, the war memorial located in the center of New Delhi.

