Listen to the audio version of the article

On a few occasions the mirror of the times is reflected on the cover of a newspaper as it happens on the cover of The Economist and his representations of the powerful of the earth and of the events that affect us all are a sentence: Boris Johnson knows something about it depicted in half face as a clown or Donald Trump, drawn with the features of Vladimir Putin. Often in the past the weekly has put Italy under the lens, almost always to underline the defects: the Berlusconi defined as unsuitable (“unfit”) to govern, that “We must worry” referring to Meloni and his electoral affirmation, not to speak of “Mamma mia” always referring to B. The last cover is more slippery: it portrays the conservative Liz Truss – who resigned a few hours after the publication of the periodical – using a series of clichés that have angered, and not a little, the Italians.

The image of the now former British premier dressed as a centurion, with a pizza-shaped shield designed with a counter / red / green Union Jack, the fork instead of the spear on which spaghetti and the Roman helmet stand out, is in the its icasticity is the benchmark of the decadence of British politics which has fallen – in the representation of The Economist – to the levels of the Italian one.

That “Welcome to Britaly” went wrong, as was to be expected, to those who have heart the flag, Italy, the homeland, its history, its present and the future. And the reactions in particular on social media were not lacking, as we will see shortly. The Economist (which we remember has Italian ownership: the Agnelli family acquired 43% of the publishing company through Exor) had already beaten Liz Truss in the recent cover titled “How not to govern a nation”, in which she was seen standing on a small boat, with its Prime Minister of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng paddling trying to keep the boat afloat.

Stereotypes and data

But this last cover went wrong especially because the use of stereotypes represents a true “off-piste” for an economic periodical, which instead is called upon to document its contents through data, statistics, the most accurate possible descriptions of the facts , as Hans Rosling recalls in Factfulness, where he explains how easy it is for everyone to fall into misleading representations of reality. That’s what the press is for. economic, to update on the evolution of reality that cannot be crystallized on legacies of the past. In short, with stereotypes you do not understand reality, better with aphorisms. Those of Churchill on the Italians: «They face football as if it were a war and war as if it were a game». Or that of the Scots on His Majesty’s subjects: “The Englishman goes in his German car to an Irish bar, where he drinks a Belgian beer, then returns home, orders Indian food and sits on his Swedish sofa to look on his Japanese TV series produced in the USA. And all the while he is suspicious of foreigners.

The covers of the past

Of course, titles and covers are by definition suggestive: they must spark an interest and arouse attention on a scenario. As The Economist himself tried to do in 2014 when he represented the European rulers, Hollande, Merkel and Renzi, on a paper boat depicting the euro taking on water, with Draghi – then president of the ECB – emptying it with a bucket.