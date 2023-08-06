Welcome to Hawthorne…and bon appétit!

Hawthorne Island, the island on the northwest coast of the United States that hosts a sustainable and self-sufficient farm of fifty square kilometers. Agriculture and non-intensive breeding allow raw materials of the highest quality. Fishermen with nets, creels and non-invasive tools procure equally valuable products for the fish sector. Fulcrum of the complex: the Hawthorne restaurant of the same name, the temple of molecular cuisine with modern and refined tones.

The Menu

Disney+ offers on its streaming platform this thriller film, bordering on horror, with culinary and social overtones. And all in all, it does it in an appreciable way for lovers of high-level cuisine, also embracing lovers of controversial and anomalous feature films. It is not a simple linear film, it is almost a denunciation of the stress that is currently experienced in haute cuisine, the immoderate pursuit of the same, up to the downside of snobbish customers with questionable ethics who cling to that table for the elect without not even understand its depth.

With these assumptions, everything opens with the guests of this evening (from 1250 dollars each) ready to set sail. Dinner is reserved for a few close friends, tonight there will be eleven. And their five tables will be the Gordian knot to untie in order to arrive at an ending that gradually becomes more and more certain.

Customers

As in the best films, everything starts quietly, with normal people, more or less cheerful and extroverted, gradually outlining their skeletons in the wardrobe. And using the tables as a watershed is a perfect means of separating them, keeping logic, and then shuffling all the cards at key moments.

We have the table of the great food critic who boasts of being able to close many restaurants with a review. She has never been able to review that restaurant, but this time she received an invitation from the chef. At the table with her, a sucker who doesn’t dare to contradict her, not even while tasting the dishes in which she always finds something wrong, even if he devours them with gusto.

That of three computer experts who are bullies, who arrived very tipsy, will soon have to deal with uncomfortable truths laser-printed on corn masa.

At a table an actor with his manager are finding excuses to break up, using lies to justify themselves and appear respectable and respected people.

Then there is the rich couple who have attended the dinner for the eleventh time but, in addition to a burning secret from their husband, they will have to deal with the shame of not remembering a single dish from the ten previous dinners.

Finally, the key table is reserved for a crazed blogger who can’t handle the thrill of being in front of the chef he idolizes, with the aggravating circumstance of having brought along a companion who doesn’t appreciate such refined cuisine and little comfort food.

what chef

Chef Slowik is the beating soul of the Hawthorne. The dishes offered are a visual and tasteful masterpiece. Lovers of molecular cuisine will adore these parts dedicated to sophisticated ingredients and equipment, as well as the interlude in which the chef presents the dish, and then scrolls the video display and description in Mastechef style.

Slowik has lost the will to cook for someone he likes, and it is evidently underlined by his cold and calculating demeanor. The experience he wants to convey is not the happy memory, but the anxieties of him and his brigade: from the sous-chef unable to excel, to the other sexually harassed sous-chef.

Among spheres with alginate, snow with Pacojet and lecithin foams, the simple menu that starts with a delicious amuse bouche, gradually becomes more complicated between anomalous courses and large compositions. The chef who cooked simple hamburgers at the beginning is now on an unrestrained search for novelty and excellence to amaze an audience that doesn’t taste, doesn’t savor, simply eats. He eats and does not remember what he ate.

As if that weren’t enough, one detail sends him even more into crisis. That evening a diner doesn’t even taste, she doesn’t want to explain why, on the contrary she behaves in a hostile way. Factors that force him to change plans and even the menu in the running.

Dessert is served

As the title promises, the menu is served in full. In an ending that winks at Ratatouille, the chef’s greatest masterpiece takes center stage at the Hawthorne: the dessert. Served as if it were a sumptuous “painting by the author”, he closes the meal under the transcendent eyes and dreamlike trance of the patrons at the table. A dramatic ending, bloody but with its own magnificence.

A good film, certainly worth seeing, aware that it is neither for everyone nor a light-hearted one about cooking. A small sign of how much real catering is very different from what you see in TV programs. The brigade that practically sleeps next to the kitchen to get up at 5.00 and not be late for the evening preparations is an exaggeration, but not too much. Sunday bloggers, food critics, wealthy people who have lost sight of food as a pleasure but as a way to make themselves known or seem more important. Chef looking for fame and approval in a world that goes fast and doesn’t have time to stop for the 4 and a half hours in which the menu will be served to savor it to the fullest.