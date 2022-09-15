Editor’s note

In the golden autumn, there are many fruits, and a grand “harvest map” is slowly unfolding in the land of Longjiang. As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held and the 5th Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival is approaching, the editorial department of this newspaper plans to launch a series of media reports on “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Longjiang’s Prosperous Scenery”. Videos, pictures and other forms, showing the magnificent harvest scene in all parts of the province, reflecting people’s joy and expectations, expressing the confidence and determination of the people of Longjiang to maintain national food security, and for the party’s 20 victories Hold a tribute.

□Li Xuebin, reporter Liu Chang

Thousands of miles of fertile fields are covered with golden spikes. In the golden paddy fields of Beidahuang Group Junchuan Farm Co., Ltd., the wind was blowing, the rice was fragrant, the crowd was moving, and the machines were roaring.

In order to prevent food loss caused by centralized harvesting during the harvesting period, which affects the harvesting progress, Junchuan Farm Co., Ltd. strengthened management, seized the farming time, made preparations for manpower, agricultural machinery and other aspects in advance, and actively guided farmers to carry out harvesting in a timely manner according to the growing situation of rice. Sun work.

According to Yu Haiyang, a staff member of the Xiangyang Management District, agricultural technicians make scientific harvest plans through field inspections, according to the maturity of crops and harvest conditions of different land numbers, and advocate growers who meet the conditions for rush harvest to adopt the method of “segment harvesting” , and actively promote batch rice shaving work to effectively solve the problems of insufficient centralized harvesting machinery and short optimal harvest time.

Zhao Shuguo, a rice grower in the Xiangyang management area, is an “old man” with more than ten years of planting experience. This year, he planted 243 mu of rice. As the rice matured, he seized the fine weather and took the lead in contacting the locomotive to carry out reaping work. . “Hurry up and take advantage of the good weather to stagger the harvest, harvest early, realize early, and feel at ease.” Zhao Shuguo said.

In recent years, Junchuan Farm Co., Ltd. has deeply implemented the Beidahuang Group’s strategy of “Hidden Grain in the Ground, Grain in Technology”, firmly established the awareness of disaster resistance and harvest, and fully released the mechanical power of the existing 42 rave agricultural machinery and 865 rice harvesters , to comprehensively accelerate the progress of autumn harvest, gain valuable time for the next step of standardized grid transformation, manure return and autumn land preparation, and adopt the method of combining swept and direct harvesting and harvesting in stages to fully complete 536,000 mu before October 15. Rice crop harvest.

Harvest site.Photo by Li Xuebin and Li Chengxiang