Well-known entrepreneur buys the former Renato Bar, all about the new place that will open in Mondello

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

Eight years ago the historic Renato Bar in Mondello closed and today, from its ashes, a new place is reborn which will enliven the square of the seaside town. The structure, of over 200 square meters inside, will raise the shutters…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Well-known entrepreneur buys the former Renato Bar, everything about the new place that will open in Mondello appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.