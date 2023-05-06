Home » Well-known entrepreneur buys the former Renato Bar, all about the new place that will open in Mondello
World

Well-known entrepreneur buys the former Renato Bar, all about the new place that will open in Mondello

by admin
Well-known entrepreneur buys the former Renato Bar, all about the new place that will open in Mondello

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

Eight years ago the historic Renato Bar in Mondello closed and today, from its ashes, a new place is reborn which will enliven the square of the seaside town. The structure, of over 200 square meters inside, will raise the shutters…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Well-known entrepreneur buys the former Renato Bar, everything about the new place that will open in Mondello appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Price of kebabs in Banja Luka and RS BiH | Info

You may also like

A new place in place of the former...

FK Rad relegated from the second league to...

Đole Đogani on divorce from Slađa Delibašić |...

Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 6...

Ho Mobile still gives you a chance |...

The perpetrator of the Texas shooting is dead....

Foods that can cause poisoning | Magazine

Texas, shooting in a shopping center: hundreds of...

Eurovision 2023, Mengoni in Liverpool praises Palermo: “Among...

Sudan, warring parties to hold talks in Saudi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy