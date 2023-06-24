Home » “We’re getting our convoys back. The retreat so as not to shed blood»- Corriere TV
“We’re getting our convoys back. The retreat so as not to shed blood»- Corriere TV

“We’re getting our convoys back. The retreat so as not to shed blood»- Corriere TV

The head of Wagner in an audio explained: “Today is the moment when blood could be shed”

(LaPresse) «Today the moment has arrived in which blood could be shed. Aware of any responsibility for the shedding of Russian blood, one side or the other, we are turning back our convoys and we are returning to the camps, according to a plan “: so Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, announcing theor stop the advance on Moscow in an audio. NO ARCHIVE/NO RESALE (LaPresse/Ap)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 11:05pm

