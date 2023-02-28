Everyone needs their own soundtrack comming of age. And when you can’t find it, sometimes, there’s no other choice but to compose it yourself. This more or less must have been the reflection of the British Wesley Joseph before getting down to work with his second feature. After debuting in 2021 with “Ultramarine”who was one of the founding members of OG Horse –where Jorja Smith was also present– returns two years later with “Glow”.

An album in which, in little more than twenty minutes, evokes a warm and intimate atmosphere where you can self-explore and find yourself in your twenties between insecurities and an unstable context. His cinematographic vision, and his high knowledge in production, transform what could be a simple avant-R&B record, into a very interesting recital where the limits of the genre are blurred: a rapper who makes pop, funk melodies and electronic arrangements.

Per se, “Glow” it revolves around knowing if one will be able to measure up. At the level of oneself, of others, if it can be part of a whole, if it can be understood by the other. Boy, what haunts us all when we reach twenty-five. This becomes clear from the first of the eight cuts, it reveals to us that the “Glow” he is talking about others “How do you see me/When you glow so bright?”. A constant duality between what it is and what it longs to be, like someone who slips into the most typical anxiety at midnight.

The disc includes songs such as “The gap”highly rap, almost driller, but with a dreamlike atmosphere; “Cold Summer”, that gathers all the potential of a TikTok song, with marked “no” that seem designed to become your new trend favorite; or the experimental ballad-rap “Light Light”with which he closes, in which his autotuned voice ends up being part of the instrumentation.

He never manages to reveal what this other version of himself is that Joseph tirelessly searches for in each song. But it is precisely this turning around in his own thoughts that allow him to qualify and refine each of his sound proposals, reaching a highly pop and distinctive format within rap-R & B.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://wesleyjoseph.bandcamp.com/album/glow">GLOW by Wesley Joseph</a>