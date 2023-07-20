Wesleyan University Ends Legacy Admissions Preference, Citing Bias Concerns

Wesleyan University Ends Legacy Admissions Practice

Wesleyan University, an elite liberal arts college in the United States, has announced that it will no longer give admissions preference to applicants with family or donor ties. The Connecticut-based institution has stated that it is important to end legacy admissions, which have long been criticized as a privileged benefit of the white and wealthy.

The decision by Wesleyan University comes after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that race can no longer be considered a factor in admissions. The school believes that an applicant’s connection to a Wesleyan graduate has little to do with their ability to succeed academically. Therefore, such relationships will now play a negligible role in the college admissions process.

Wesleyan joins a growing number of U.S. universities that have declined legacy admissions, including Johns Hopkins University. While it is not clear how many students benefit from the legacy admissions policy each year, research shows that the number is substantial. At some high-profile universities, students with legacy admissions actually outnumber black students.

A study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) revealed that at an unnamed “elite” East Coast university, over a third of applicants with legacy admissions were admitted, compared to only 14 percent of applicants without legacy admissions. Furthermore, nearly 75 percent of legacy students who were offered a letter of acceptance accepted, compared to only 47 percent of non-legacy admissions.

Despite the pushback against legacy admissions, many prestigious institutions, particularly Ivy League schools, may face a revolt if attempts are made to reform these practices. There is a significant amount of money behind legacy admissions, as alumni donations contribute significantly to a university’s finances.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also spoken out against legacy admissions, stating that “adversity” should be factored into the college admissions process. He believes that students who face tougher challenges have shown more grit and determination, and this should be considered by universities.

The Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action, which eliminates positive discrimination, has also prompted legal action against legacy admissions. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based nonprofit, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Harvard’s legacy admissions, pointing out that the overwhelming majority of applicants for these admissions are white (70%).

While legacy admissions have been a longstanding practice in higher education, Wesleyan University’s decision may signal a shift in the way admissions are conducted at other institutions. It remains to be seen how this change will impact the demographics of college admissions and whether more universities will follow Wesleyan’s example.

