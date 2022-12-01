Two Palestinian militiamen were killed last night in violent clashes during an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. According to Israeli media, the operation was aimed at arresting several local people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. The Palestinian Wafa agency – which cites medical sources – identified the two killed as Naim Jamal Al-Zubaidi (27), and Muhammad Ayman Al-Saadi (26). The second was – according to Haaretz – one of the commanders of the armed group Jenin Brigades. For Wafa there are also injuries and numerous arrests.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Naeem Jamal Zubaidi, 27, and Mohammad Ayman Saadi, 26. Israeli media reports said the two men killed on Thursday were commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group, an element not confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry. According to reports, the military was conducting a raid on the city of Jenin and was met with gunfire. The military therefore responded, killing the two men.