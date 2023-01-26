Home World West Bank, 9 Palestinians killed in an Israeli army operation in Jenin. “Tear gas smoke in a children’s hospital”
West Bank, 9 Palestinians killed in an Israeli army operation in Jenin. "Tear gas smoke in a children's hospital"

West Bank, 9 Palestinians killed in an Israeli army operation in Jenin. "Tear gas smoke in a children's hospital"

JERUSALEM – Very high voltage in the West Bank. Nine Palestinians killed (at first the toll seemed even more serious, 13), another twenty injured during an Israeli military operation in Jenin. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, among the dead there is also a sixty-year-old woman and a child among the wounded, while the soldiers have restricted the access of paramedics from the Red Crescent arrived to help the wounded and a pediatric hospital he would have been evacuated by tear gas fired by the troops.

