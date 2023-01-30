Home World West Bank, a 26-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces
World

West Bank, a 26-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces

Israeli forces killed a 26-year-old Palestinian in Hebron in the West Bank. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, specifying that the young man’s name was Nasim Abu Fouda. According to the official Palestinian news agency He died, Abu Fouda was shot as he drove his car near the Tomb of the Patriarchs, known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque. Israeli soldiers allegedly fired at a checkpoint.

The Israeli army has not commented on the news, which comes on the day of the US secretary of state’s visit to Jerusalem, Antony Blink. The head of American diplomacy aims to stop the spiral of violence between Palestinians and Israelis. Blinken will meet the Israeli premier today Benjamin Netanyahuwhile tomorrow he has an interview with the Palestinian leader scheduled Abu MazenMorea Ramallah.

Since the beginning of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 35 Palestinians (combatants and civilians), six Israeli civilians (including a minor) and one Ukrainian woman. On Friday, a 21-year-old Palestinian man shot at passers-by near a synagogue in the area of ​​Neve Yaacov settlement in East Jerusalem, killing six Israelis and a Ukrainian woman. On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian man shot and wounded two Israelis in Silwan, also in East Jerusalem. The new violence came amid a sharp escalation after nine Palestinians, including fighters and a 60-year-old woman, were killed in an Israeli army raid on Jenin in the northern West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

