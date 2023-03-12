Home World West Bank, firefight: three Palestinians killed
West Bank, firefight: three Palestinians killed

Three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The three were armed and opened fire on an Israeli military post at the Surra-Jit checkpoint. The fact – according to local sources – took place around 3.30 local time.

“Three gunmen were neutralized during the firefight and another gunman surrendered to the forces and was arrested,” the army said in a statement. According to Palestinian medical sources, no bodies were taken to the Nablus morgue.

