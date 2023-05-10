West Bank, Israeli attack on the occupied territories: anger explodes in Nablus. Twelve dead and dozens wounded after a raid in Gaza

Israeli army units entered the Kasbah this morning Nablusin West Bank. A local militia known as the ‘Lions’ Den’ operates in the old city and has carried out a series of armed attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the West Bank in recent months. The Israeli raid, a Gazahas provoked 12 deadamong which three leaders of Islamic Jihad but also some children, according to local authorities. The Israeli army for its part has announced that it has carried out targeted operations against three commanders of the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement which Israel considers “terrorist”. Islamic Jihad confirmed in a statement the deaths of three officials it identified as Jihad Ghannamsecretary of the Military Council of the Al-Quds Brigades, Khalil Al-Bahtinimember of the same council and commander of the Brigades for the North of the Gaza Strip, e Tareq Ezzedine“one of the leaders of military action” of the movement in the occupied West Bank.