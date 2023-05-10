Home » West Bank, Israeli attack on the occupied territories: anger explodes in Nablus. Twelve dead and dozens wounded after a raid in Gaza
World

West Bank, Israeli attack on the occupied territories: anger explodes in Nablus. Twelve dead and dozens wounded after a raid in Gaza

by admin
West Bank, Israeli attack on the occupied territories: anger explodes in Nablus. Twelve dead and dozens wounded after a raid in Gaza

Israeli army units entered the Kasbah this morning Nablusin West Bank. A local militia known as the ‘Lions’ Den’ operates in the old city and has carried out a series of armed attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the West Bank in recent months. The Israeli raid, a Gazahas provoked 12 deadamong which three leaders of Islamic Jihad but also some children, according to local authorities. The Israeli army for its part has announced that it has carried out targeted operations against three commanders of the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement which Israel considers “terrorist”. Islamic Jihad confirmed in a statement the deaths of three officials it identified as Jihad Ghannamsecretary of the Military Council of the Al-Quds Brigades, Khalil Al-Bahtinimember of the same council and commander of the Brigades for the North of the Gaza Strip, e Tareq Ezzedine“one of the leaders of military action” of the movement in the occupied West Bank.

Previous Article

Putin: “A war has been unleashed against Russia, we want peace and stability for our people”

Next article

Erdogan’s latest move to win the elections: he increases the salaries of civil servants by 45%.

next

See also  US "Independence Day" parade shot

You may also like

In Tuzla, two men were arrested, speed was...

Urban art and sharing, a tour at the...

In a dinghy he examines the sea in...

Weather forecast Wednesday May 10, 2023 | Info

Eurovision song who made it to the final...

DHL / Sustainable successes and a new tool...

FORD / New Transit Custom: the most searched...

Putin: “A war has been unleashed against Russia,...

Ukraine, French journalist killed by bombs in Bakhmut

International Rome, today’s results: women’s tournament, men’s qualifications

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy