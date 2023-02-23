At least 10 Palestinians were killed during an operation conducted this morning by the Israeli army in Nablus, in the West Bank. According to the Israeli army, the blitz was decided “to neutralize three fugitives involved in armed attacks in Judea-Samaria, who planned other attacks in the immediate future”. Two of the wanted – Hussam Assalim and Walid Dachil – militated in the local Nablus faction known as the Lions’ Den. The third wanted Muhammad Ala Fatah – was a member of Islamic Jihad. There are also 102 injured, 7 of whom are said to be in serious condition. According to a reconstruction by the media, the army surrounded a house where two fugitives were hiding. The two asked for help announcing that they would die as ‘shahid’ (martyrs). The house was then torn down.

“Organized Terrorism”. Thus the premier of the Palestinian Authority Muhammad Shtayyeh he called “the continued Israeli aggression against our people in the city ​​of Nablus“. A terrorism – explained the prime minister, quoted by He died – “through which Israel seeks to export its internal crisis into the Palestinian arena”. Shtayyeh then asked the UN to “stop the policy of double standards which encourages Israel to continue its aggression against the Palestinians”. Abu Mazen’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeinah, accused “the Israeli government of being responsible for this . 61 Palestinians and 10 Israelis have been killed since the beginning of the year. A raid similar to today’s was carried out last month, which followed a Palestinian attack outside a Jerusalem synagogue that left 8 dead. The militant group Hamas has warned that “patience is running out”.