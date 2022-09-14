Situation increasingly tense in the West Bank. The Israeli Defense Forces announced the deaths of two Palestinians in the early hours of today after a fire fight with Israeli forces in the village of Al Jalama in the north of the city of Jenin. At around 3 am local time, two suspects were identified in an area near the security fence, near Al Jalama, an Israeli military spokesman told The Jerusalem Post. Subsequently, the security forces tried to surround the suspects and initiated an arrest procedure, during which a firefight occurred between the two sides which resulted in the deaths of the two Palestinians.

According to the military spokesman, when the two armed militiamen were discovered the soldiers first fired into the air as required by the rules of engagement. The two Palestinians then opened fire in the direction of the soldiers who responded. The army suspects that the two – before being identified – were planning an ambush for soldiers in the area. Palestinian media identified the two as Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed (23) and Abdul Rahman Hani Subhi Abed (22). At the moment there is no information on the killed Israeli soldier. For weeks, the tension has continued to grow in the West Bank where the Israeli army – after the series of attacks in the past months – has been carrying out operations to counter terrorism and arrest wanted persons. Prime Minister Yair Lapid himself has indicated the areas of Jenin and Nablus as the epicenter of the tension.

After the incident, the Israeli authorities decided “to close the Al Jalama checkpoint to vehicle traffic until Friday morning, while workers and goods will continue to transit as usual”, according to the Palestinian news agency. Maan News.