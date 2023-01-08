Home World West Bank, Palestinian newspaper accuses Israel of training “spy cows”
West Bank, Palestinian newspaper accuses Israel of training "spy cows"

West Bank, Palestinian newspaper accuses Israel of training "spy cows"

JERUSALEM – The Palestinian newspaper Al-Hayat Al-Jadid, the voice of the Palestinian National Authority, published an article accusing Israel of training “spy cows”. The Israeli non-profit Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported the incident.
In an article dedicated to the difficult living conditions of the 82 residents of Khirbet Yanun, in the Nablus area, the newspaper interviewed Rushd Morrar, described as “a village elder”: “One of the most significant expressions of settlement activity in the area is the establishment of pastures,” the man says according to the PMW translation.

