The number of Palestinians killed during an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank rises to 4. This was stated by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, adding that many inhabitants were injured. One of the dead would be an elderly woman, although no further details were provided. The Palestinian ministry had earlier identified one of the dead as 24-year-old Saeb Azriqi.

The young man had been taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot by Israeli forces and died of his injuries. The Israeli military said forces were operating in the area but did not provide further details. Israeli media reported that residents fired on troops during the raid.

In addition to the three dead, there are at least six injured. The incident brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 22, while nearly 150 were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2004, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.