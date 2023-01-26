Home World West Bank, Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid rise to 4
World

West Bank, Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid rise to 4

by admin
West Bank, Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid rise to 4

The number of Palestinians killed during an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank rises to 4. This was stated by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, adding that many inhabitants were injured. One of the dead would be an elderly woman, although no further details were provided. The Palestinian ministry had earlier identified one of the dead as 24-year-old Saeb Azriqi.

The young man had been taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot by Israeli forces and died of his injuries. The Israeli military said forces were operating in the area but did not provide further details. Israeli media reported that residents fired on troops during the raid.

In addition to the three dead, there are at least six injured. The incident brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 22, while nearly 150 were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2004, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Find out more
See also  Midterm, DeSantis' triumph worries Trump: now he could challenge him to the 2024 presidential elections

You may also like

Qatargate, Silvia Panzeri and Maria Dolores Colleoni, daughter...

Australia is divided over “The Voice”: a referendum...

Meta, Trump readmitted after two years on Facebook...

Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Ukraine. US...

Italian-Brazilian entrepreneur found charred dead near Sao Paulo

Foreign media: Three people were killed in a...

Russo-Ukrainian war: Four key questions for Germany to...

Leopard 2 in Kiev, the wrath of the...

NATO sends tanks to Kiev. Biden: “We are...

Ukraine, Odessa enters the Unesco World Heritage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy