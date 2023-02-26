Two Israeli civilians were killed in the town of role model in the West Bank. The two, who were residents of the nearby settlement of Har Bracha, were hit by shots fired by a Palestinian at the car in which they were travelling. The man then fled. Airlifted to hospital by helicopter, the two 20-year-olds later died of their injuries. The Israeli military has launched a manhunt to find the person responsible for the attack, it reports Times of Israel.

A joint statement by the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahuand its Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, confirmed that “two Israeli civilians were killed in a Palestinian terrorist attack” in the northern West Bank. “Our response to terrorism is to fight it vigorously and strengthen our roots in our land,” Netanyahu said.

The attack comes days after the deaths of ten Palestinians in Nablus and while in Aqaba, in Jordantalks are underway between Israelis and Palestinians, with Egyptians and Jordanians, under US pressure to ease tensions. Senior Israeli defense officials will meet with representatives of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) in an attempt to de-escalate the current tension in the West Bank and prevent further escalations.

For Israel, according to the same sources, there should be the head of the Shin Bet (Internal Security), Ronen Barand the National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi. On the Palestinian side, close collaborators of the president Abu MazenMoreincluding the intelligence chief, Majed FarajPLO secretary Hussein a-Sheikh, adviser Majdi al-Khaldi and presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah.