Two Israeli women were killed, and a third is seriously ill, in a Palestinian attack on fire in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. The Israeli army and the emergency services said so. The police added that “the terrorist has fled and is currently wanted”. At first it was thought to be a road accident but then bullet holes were found in the bodywork of the car.

Overnight, Israel launched a series of air and artillery strikes against Palestinian targets in Gaza and southern Lebanon. An Israeli military spokesman specified that more than 10 Hamas sites were hit in Gaza, while three targets were hit in southern Lebanon. According to the same source, Hamas fired 44 rockets at Israel from Gaza. One, he added, hit a house in Sderot but without casualties: 14 fell in an open area, 8 were intercepted, 12 fell into the sea and 9 inside the Strip. The army has instructed residents around the Strip to remain in shelters until further notice.

Following last night’s events in Lebanon and Gaza, and also following today’s Palestinian terrorist attack in the valley

of the Jordan River in the West Bank, Israeli Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi presided over a consultation of security officials. This was announced by a military spokesman. In addition to strengthening the regular troops stationed in the central military zone, which includes the

West Bank, General Halevi has ordered the recall of reservists employed in the air defenses and aviation.

The bombing of the Israeli air force on the Gaza Strip See also United Arab Emirates opens embassy in Tel Aviv: "Milestone"

For its part, the Palestinian news agency Maan reported that in last night’s attacks by the Israeli air force several “resistance” sites were hit, including bases of armed factions and observation posts, some of which are located in Khan Yunes, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources add that in the Sajaya district a building collapsed: possibly because it was located near a tunnel. The attacks, Maan added, also targeted two open areas in the Gaza Strip (at Beit Hanun and al-Zaytun). These would be the areas where, according to Israel, Hamas military tunnels were located. There were no casualties in these attacks.

During the night several formations announced that they had taken part in the fighting. The armed wing of Hamas announced among other things that it had directed fire at Israeli aircraft involved in the bombing. The military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine announced that it had fired a volley of rockets at the nearby Israeli kibbutz of Nativ ha-Assara. In the meantime, according to local media, the political leadership of Hamas is following developments from Beirut. His boss Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy Sallah al-Aruri had a meeting yesterday

with various exponents, including the leader of Islamic Jihad Ziad Nahale.

Lebanon and Israel “do not want a war”, assured today the United Nations Interposition Force in Lebanon (Unifil) after contacts between the two sides. Peacekeepers have called on “all parties to cease all action” on both sides of the border following Israeli attacks on Lebanon that followed rocket fire at the Jewish state.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto – who has come to Lebanon for a series of institutional meetings and to celebrate Good Friday together with the Italian contingent – met today with the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Joseph Aoun, to whom he assured that “the Lebanese Armed Forces they are fundamental for stability and security. Italy will continue to provide its support in bilateral relations and in the UNIFIL area”.

Yesterday Crosetto met with the Lebanese prime minister Najib Mikati, in a meeting in which he underlined how “Lebanon is a fundamental junction for regional stability and for the entire Mediterranean”. Referring to the escalation of tension on the border with Israel, the defense minister said that “in these difficult hours, even greater commitment is needed for regional peace and security so that the situation does not escalate”.

And today the Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Slim, receiving Crosetto in Beirut, said that his country’s army is ready to

face any kind of aggression. Speaking of the attacks in southern Lebanon, Slim, quoted by the government agency Nna, said that “these developments pose a direct threat to the security and stability of the south”. “The army has been and will remain the guarantor of the maxim

possible cooperation with Unifil”, underlined the minister, referring to the UN contingent deployed in southern Lebanon and of which

a thousand Italian soldiers leave.

“The army – he continued – will take the necessary measures to restore security, protect stability and calm in the south”. And this morning the Lebanese army announced on Twitter that it had dismantled a rocket launch pad, showing photos of the ramp found in a field

farm in the district of Marjuyun, close to the eastern sector of the Blue Line of demarcation with Israel.

