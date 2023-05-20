West Ham fan who stopped Az Alkmaar hooligans Chris Knol: I don’t like thugs | Sport

Chris Knoll (58), a father of four, who, despite undergoing hip replacement surgery, bravely stood up to the hooligans of AZ Alkmaar, protecting the families of West Ham players.

His “fraud” with the Dutch hooligans became viral and he was also nicknamed “Angel of Alkmaar” in the English media, who declared him a hero, and the goalkeeper of the London club Alfonso Areola and his wife publicly supported the fearless fan and called him a “legend”. .

2 West Ham fans vs 100 AZ Alkmaar pic.twitter.com/KR0tt349ND — Casual Mind (@CasualMind_)May 19, 2023

Chris suffered a swollen left eye and scratches on his face during the fight, but in a statement to London’s “Daily Mail” he rejected claims that he was a hero.

“I’m not a hero. I just did what I had to do. There was another guy defending them. I don’t like bullies and I had to try to stop them. I realized that offense is the best defense. You saw that they wanted to make problems and I didn’t want them to reach those behind us”, said Kris, known to his friends as Knolsi.

He bravely stood at the top of the stairs and prevented the Dutch hooligans from reaching the other West Ham fans. He has been a fan of the Hammers since he was a teenager, and he traveled to the semi-finals of the Conference League with his brother-in-law and a close friend.

The game was uneventful until West Ham claimed victory and secured a place in the final in the dying minutes – prompting hooded hooligans to break through the stewards and attempt to climb into the stands where the players’ families sat.

“We were in our seats and we had just scored a goal. I saw them light the torches, it was getting a bit restless. I saw them all gathered at the edge of the pitch, and then they broke down the barriers and started towards the first group of West Ham fans. I know what they are were going to do and I wasn’t going to let it happen. It was pretty obvious what was going to happen because they were going to come to us. They were ‘ultras’, you could tell by what they were wearing. I just decided I wasn’t going to let them come. I just I thought the best form of defense would be to get to the top of the stairs where they were coming and just stand there and try to stop them. I know they were swinging punches and I did my best to stay on my feet.”

Kris added that he managed to defend himself from at least four hooligans, but two of them hit him several times in the face.

“If you’ve seen the pictures, there’s about five or six guys in front of me and I’m kind of trying to hold them back. Somehow, I don’t know how, two of them came up behind me. And while I’m dealing with the other guys, one guy kept hitting me on the head. That is the cause of the bruise on the eye. It’s not too bad, but I might go to the hospital to get it checked out.” declared the hero of West Ham and then denied that he is a hooligan of the “old school” of West Ham (ICF – Inter City Firm) as some wrote on social networks.

“I’m not involved in any trouble, I’m just a regular season ticket holder who goes to every home game. I’m not much of a hooligan. I’m in my late 50s and just had hip replacement surgery,” joked this London electrician, who is married to Karen.

“She knows what I’m like, and I don’t like bullies. My kids are the same, they’ll always stand up and be counted on. I’ve been a season ticket holder for about five years and I always go to home games. I can’t go to away games because it takes over life, and I’m not sure my wife would be too happy because I have a job too. Apart from what happened at the end, it was a fantastic night and we’re so pleased to be in the final.”

Now he plans to go to the final in Prague, where his pets will play against Fiorentina, but so far he can’t get tickets.

“If I manage to get a ticket for myself and the two who were with me in Amsterdam, I will be there to cheer on the Hammers. I would like to watch the final. We hope there will be no problems and we will enjoy a fantastic game”, he concluded.

The final of the Conference League will be played on June 7 at “Fortuna Arena” in Prague.