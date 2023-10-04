Western Armies Running out of Ammunition, Urging Increased Production to Support Ukraine Against Russian Invaders

Western Armies Running Out of Ammunition for Ukraine, UK and NATO Officials Warn

In a concerning development, British and NATO officials have warned that Western armies are running out of ammunition to provide to Ukraine. They are urging nations in the bloc to increase production in order to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders.

Reports of a possible ammunition shortage come after the US Congress passed a stopgap spending bill over the weekend that did not include funds to buy weapons for Ukraine. This has raised uncertainty about the future of US aid to Ukraine, especially after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who advocated for support to Ukraine, was removed from his leadership position by Republican colleagues.

The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, now in its 20th month, is raising questions about whether Moscow may be able to outlast Western commitments. Admiral Rob Bauer of the Netherlands, chairman of NATO’s Military Committee, expressed concern about the West’s ammunition stockpiles, stating that “the bottom of the barrel is now visible.”

Although Western countries are providing Ukraine with weapons systems and ammunition, the supply is limited due to exhausted warehouses in Europe. James Heappey, Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, emphasized the need to continue aid to Kyiv and called for an increase in ammunition production to ensure Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Analysts warn that the American “arsenal of democracy” needs to accelerate its efforts to support Ukraine, or the war effort could face significant challenges. The United States and its allies are sending munitions, but production and delivery rates are falling short of the urgent needs on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s forces have proven to be adaptable, but they require adequate ammunition and weaponry to counter Russian offensives. Concerns mounted in Washington as the lack of timely acquisitions and deliveries could undermine operations to retake territory and defend against future Russian attacks.

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Michael McCord highlighted the urgency of providing additional funding to meet Ukraine’s critical and immediate needs, including air defense and munitions to prepare for a winter offensive. The US has already provided a substantial amount of military aid to Ukraine, amounting to $46.6 billion from the start of the war through July 31.

As the conflict intensifies, ammunition is being consumed at an alarming rate. Ukrainian troops reportedly fire between 2,000 and 3,000 artillery shells daily at Russian forces. The Pentagon disclosed that over 2 million artillery shells have been supplied to Ukraine thus far. The fight heavily relies on artillery, straining the international supply of ammunition.

With ammunition levels dangerously low, the US had to resort to supplying Ukraine with controversial cluster munitions due to the shortage of NATO-standard artillery munitions.

The situation emphasizes the need for immediate action to address the ammunition shortage, support Ukraine’s defense efforts, and ensure a strong and timely response to Russian aggression.

