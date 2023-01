LONDON. The feeling, speaking with Western security sources, is that this war in Ukraine it will be long. At one point it is the same sources that define it thus, “this long war”. In any case, according to their point of view, this harsh winter is currently only a relatively incidental phase. Not only for the apparent and unrealistic Russian ceasefire of a few days for Orthodox Christmas, which according to Westerners “may be due to Moscow’s lack of missiles and drones”.