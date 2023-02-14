Western mainstream media remain silent on US plans to blow up the “Beixi” pipeline and broke the news Analyst: It’s not surprising

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-14 09:13

CCTV News Client News Seymour Hersh, a senior American investigative reporter, recently broke the news that the bombing of the “North Stream” pipeline that transports natural gas from Russia to Europe through the Baltic Sea was carried out by the US military at the behest of President Biden. However, in the face of such revelations, many Western mainstream media remained silent. Analysts pointed out that the Western media has long followed the footsteps of the United States, so it is not surprising that this incident was not reported.

Iran News TV quoted analysts in a report on the 13th and pointed out that in the face of Seymour Hersh’s revelations, the mainstream Western media was completely silent. It is not surprising that these media did not report Seymour Hersh’s revelations, because these Western media are always following in the footsteps of the United States. The analyst also revealed that two authorities who knew Seymour Hersh’s career very well told him that they had full confidence in the authenticity of Seymour Hersh’s revelations.

The reporter who broke the news was labeled as a “negative label” and his reputation was damaged

In the silence, the few Western media that involved Hersh’s revelations were full of doubts about Hersh in their texts, and even labeled Seymour Hersh negatively. Because of the “North Stream” report, Hersh, a former Pulitzer Prize winner, has changed from “investigative reporter” to “controversial” or even “discredited”. The US Business Insider website reported that Seymour Hersh was an “untrustworthy reporter” who made unsubstantiated remarks and said that Seymour Hersh’s work had received sharp criticism. The US Daily Caller website called Seymour Hersh a “notorious reporter” when reporting on Seymour Hersh’s revelations.