Western solidarity individualism: give back to Caesar what belongs to Caesar – Bol d’air, Positively A fric kain

We have often heard of African solidarity and of the individualism reproached to Western societies. But, after living in the United States for a while, I was pleasantly surprised to discover a different reality. I noticed that behind this individualism, there is a discreet but powerful form of solidarity, where each person contributes to help others.

Photo credit: RDNE Stock project for Pexels

For many years, I have witnessed conversations among Africans and even some Westerners that glorify solidarity as one of the most admirable human values ​​in African society. Western societies, on the other hand, have often been criticized for their presumed individualism, where human relations are said to lack spontaneity and where everyone hides at home, even between friends and family members who must make an appointment to see each other. For a long time I subscribed to these clichés myself, until I decided to live in the United States a few years ago.

This experience gave me the opportunity to directly compare the two companies, and I must admit that it has shaken my prejudices. I realized that many misconceptions circulating about Western society were based on simplistic generalizations. I discovered a very different reality, an often overlooked facet of daily life in the West.

Discovery of Western “solidarity” individualism

When my family and I arrived in the United States as new immigrants, I was pleasantly surprised to find a well-established social and community network to support and integrate newcomers. Although we had some difficulty settling in and acclimatizing, I was impressed with the multitude of solutions offered to each problem. Non-profit organizations, government programs and even dedicated individuals have pledged their hearts and souls to help us find acceptable solutions.

During the first two weeks of our installation, we graciously received an abundance of crockery, sofas, beds and mattresses, warm linens, tables and chairs for the dining room, accessories for the kitchen and the bathroom, and many other things. An old lady living alone in an isolated house in the middle of the forest generously offered us all these items. She was in contact with a network of real estate agents who dropped off all the kitchen, bathroom and living room furniture and accessories that Americans gave away for free when they moved from an old house to a new one. This lady was a recognized figure in the informal network of real estate agents and she redistributed everything that had been given to her for free, without expecting anything in return.

Photo credit: RDNE Stock project for Pexels

But it didn’t stop there. We got in touch with a non-governmental organization (NGO) that collected unsold items from supermarkets and restaurants, keeping them in optimal conditions. This allowed families in need to stock up twice a month with fresh produce, condiments, preserves, rice, pasta, edible oils, and many more, as if they were shopping in a supermarket.

Another department of this same NGO encouraged Americans to donate clothes and fashion accessories they no longer needed. Families in need could thus provide themselves each month, for all members of the family, according to their clothing needs.

I clearly remember the financial support provided by this same NGO, which helped us to cover rent advances and even to finance extracurricular activities for our children, such as “After School” programs.

Many other NGOs provide hot meals once a week to homeless people and anyone in need who cannot afford a meal.

The importance of individual initiatives and NGOs in Western society

In the USA, volunteering is much more than just charitable action occasional. It is a true pillar of society, a means for individuals to actively engage in their community and contribute to positive change. From quiet small towns to vibrant urban neighborhoods, volunteering plays a vital role in creating strong bonds between citizens and strengthening the social fabric.

From elementary school through college, and even in their working lives, young Americans are strongly encouraged, in every way possible, to engage in service to their community. Voluntary work with NGOs, hospitals, centers for the elderly, distribution centers for food and clothing, to help those in need, is strongly recommended, and even taken into account as criteria for admission to major universities. Online platforms encourage young people to volunteer their time and skills to their community.

Photo credit: RDNE Stock project for Pexels

And that’s not all. Public libraries, equipped with a rich selection of books, audio and video materials of all kinds, regularly organize free English lessons for new migrants, regardless of their age. Bookstores offer free internet access for as many hours as you want, offer printing of materials at low cost, and provide various entrepreneurship trainings for both new migrants and older residents.

But where do the resources for these NGOs, libraries and free lunch centers come from? They come mainly from voluntary donations from simple Americans, who donate part of their income to indirectly help the poorest.

In hospitals, elderly people, already retired, volunteer to welcome patients and guide them through the intricacies of the hospital system. Rather than staying at home as retirees, they prefer to devote their time to these reception and assistance tasks.

Solidarity individualism, a desire to actively contribute to collective well-being

Photo credit: Lagos Food Bank Initiative for Pexels

It is true that in the evening, when the American returns to his house, he longs for his peace and his deserved rest after a hard day’s work, but can we really blame him? He has already used all possible channels to share with the community his income, his time and his intellectual resources, thus creating a solidarity individualism which is distinguished from the noisy solidarity and without palpable effects on the lives of others.

However, it is essential to emphasize that this model of solidarity individualism is not exclusive to the United States. During my stay in Brittany, France, I had the chance to meet farmers who live quietly in their area, but who devote part of their monthly income to helping orphans in several African countries. They organize themselves with their friends to collect donations in the surrounding area, thus offering a little comfort and entertainment to underprivileged children. They even cover the cost of shipping these donations to different African countries.

By fusing Africa’s values ​​of solidarity with Western solidarity individualism, African communities could take a new step. By embracing this spirit of generosity and sharing, using individual resources for collective well-being, African societies could strengthen their social fabric and improve the quality of life of those who need it most.