Of Lorenzo Cremona

A third of the army has NATO weapons and training. The UN condemns the treatment of prisoners by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

FROM OUR REPORTER

KIEV – Is the Ukrainian offensive really imminent? The question arose spontaneously until a week ago, while we were visiting the first Ukrainian lines committed to defending the salient between Lyman and Bakhmut, the hottest sector of the entire Donbass front.

It often happened to meet very poorly trained soldiers, who had the task of quickly gaining experience and somehow supporting the rarest units of veterans, the latter enlisted since the time of the Russian invasion of 2014 and now run-in to stem the much more massive one launched 13 months ago. We are worried. We never fired a shot, we don’t know what to do under the bombs, they told usamong many, four frightened infantrymen in their forties, recruited in early January e thrown into the meat grinder of Bakhmut

where even the elderly superstitiously make the sign of the cross before getting on the armored vehicles that travel the approximately 5 kilometers of death under the direct fire of the clearly visible Russian tanks between the village of Chasiv Yar and the devastated suburbs of the besieged town.

But why doesn’t the General Staff send trained men in this very decisive sector? We insisted and the response from the commanders was always the same: Our Chief of Staff, Valey Zaluzhny, knows his stuff. He’s preparing the spring offensive, sent the best units to train abroad with NATO. We have fellow soldiers who are in the United States, in England, in the fields and between the ranges in Poland and the Baltic countries. Soon they will be back and then we will be ready to launch the counterattack with the new weapons supplied by the Allies. See also Ukrainian crisis: Italy will send alpini and bersaglieri

Their explanation summarizes the essence of the next Ukrainian moves: from the end of the two successful offensives between September and November, when the Russians were forced to abandon the Kherson regions west of the Dnipro River and then to withdraw from Izyum and Lyman, That tens of thousands of Ukrainians are learning combat strategies using NATO weapons. It is estimated that a year ago only one fifth of the national defense system was born, now it has risen to one third. According to the Colonel of the Air Force, Roman Svetan, who is 59 years old retired and consults for Defense: At least 60,000 soldiers have just returned from overseas training and today they can already be sent to fight. He confirms the assessments released recently by the American and British military institutes, therefore a hundred German tanks of the latest Leopard 2 model, mostly donated by Poland and the Baltic countries, they would already be available to the Kiev commands.

But not only. Still from the former Soviet provinces of Europe, terrified by the prospect that if Putin wins in Ukraine the next frontline would be at home, about 250 T-72 tanks of old Soviet production, as well as some sixty more advanced T-72s. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic and Poland are sending the last stocks of the Mig-29 fighter. Finally, for a few weeks, both close to the Donbass and on the roads leading to the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the American armored cars Bradley and Stryker have been speeding by, powerful and fast even on the black mud of the thaw. See also The cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeds 100 million, and the Japanese Prime Minister calls on local groups to help fight the epidemic|New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

This explains the words spoken two days ago by General Olexandr Syrsky, head of the Ukrainian land forces, which have been quoted everywhere in the last few hours. We see the Russians still trying to take Bakhmut



, but they look tired, as if their strength is running out. We will take advantage of this opportunity very soon, he said she. The Russian reaction was not long in coming. Yesterday the artillery has resumed shelling the entire front of Donbass, especially in the Kreminna, Lyman and Svatove sector further north towards Kharkiv. The UN condemns the treatment of prisoners by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. The going gets tough. The next few weeks seem destined for important turning points.