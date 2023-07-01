What a place is Nanterre – Il Post

The protests and clashes that have been going on in France for four days, with various violence and the arrest of hundreds of people, began following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. by police in Nanterre, a city in the northwest suburb of Paris, the capital of France. Nanterre is a lively city, with universities, theaters and large parks, and has a whole history of political struggle, immigration, and deep-rooted social tensions and distrust of institutions and law enforcement, especially on the part of citizens of origin foreign (Nahel M. was of Algerian origin).

Nanterre is located about ten kilometers from the center of Paris. It is quite small: it covers about 12 square kilometres, slightly less than the Italian town of Ostia, but almost 96,000 people live there, more or less the same as in municipalities such as Cesena or Pesaro.

Today Nanterre is a spacious, generally clean city with a few skyscrapers, many shops, a large park and a modern and busy university campus built in the 1960s on a former military airfield. “It’s a far cry from the hell of social deprivation by which some would describe it,” he ha written a correspondent of BBC who visited her these days to tell her story.

Many of these changes have been implemented in recent decades, in a city redevelopment process that has been anything but homogeneous and peaceful, as in many other cases of gentrification, that process whereby in neighborhoods or areas historically inhabited by the more poor of the population, people from the better-off begin to move, causing price increases and more or less radical transformations of the identity of the place.

In Nanterre there are still areas that are difficult to access by some categories of people, including journalists, where social tensions are perceived and told as still very much alive. These are areas where many people of foreign origin live, members of ethnic minorities from former French colonies such as Algeria, places which, even in the wake of recent protests, the press has defined as symbolic of systemic and rooted problems of many other French suburbs. In recent days, several people who live here have spoken of the lack of trust in the police and of frequent episodes of violence which, according to them, are motivated by racism.

The area that we now call Nanterre has existed for centuries, but it was above all in the twentieth century that it acquired many of the social and political characteristics which according to some are at the origin of the tensions of these days. At the beginning of the twentieth century it was part of the so-called red beltthe “red belt”, the set of towns and cities around Paris which, starting from the 1920s, were mainly inhabited by the working class, becoming a large electoral pool for the French Communist Party.

After the war, many workers of Algerian origin also arrived in the city together with their families, settled in shanty town often dilapidated. There were also many other French cities, but one of the largest was in Nanterre: the British historian Jim House he wrote that the Algerians who lived there called it Al-Qahira, Cairo, and that it became a very solid base for those who supported Algeria’s war of independence from France, fought between 1954 and 1962.

During the seventies and eighties, as the city was transformed and enriched, various cultural movements and initiatives were born aimed at preserving the identity of the city and of the groups of people who had inhabited it up to that moment. Even then there were some episodes of violence against young people of Algerian origin, also in that case causing protests. One of the cases that had the most resonance was the murder of Abdennbi Guemiah, in 1982: Guemiah was 19 years old, of North African origins and was hit by a bullet fired by a neighbor in a neighborhood inhabited mostly by whites. In 2013 it was titled a street.

Guemiah was also one of the organizers of Rock against the Policea series of concerts free organized in Nanterre between 1981 and 1982 as part of a demonstration against police violence.

To the evolution of Nanterre and its transformation, with massive economic investments to enrich it and redevelop the poorest areas, they contributed even the big ones riots of 2005caused by the death of two teenagers Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, electrocuted in an electricity station where they were hiding to escape a police check. According to Emile Chabalprofessor of history at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, those investments have so far had a rather cosmetic effect, and have not solved a number of structural problems that still affect the poorest sections of the population in Nanterre, including unemployment, the school dropout and the consequences of racism.

