Former presenter on the Karić brothers’ television, active on social networks

Source: YouTube/BK Emisije/Instagram/anjadmitrovic

Anja Ranković was considered one of the most attractive presenters who once worked on BK television. After years of working at this television, Anja decided to retire, and after the breakup of BK TV, she was supposed to move to Radio Television of Serbia as the host of the morning program, but that did not happen.

She then changed her profession and is now a leading management expert in a sports company. She married former model Dejan Dmitrović, whom she married in Ružica Church in Kalemegdan, and on Instagram she posts pictures from Bologna, Milan, Cyprus… but also from Red Star matches abroad.

Although she stayed true to her blonde hair, she changed her hairstyle as well as her image.

This is how it looks now:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD, Click)