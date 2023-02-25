Home World What Anja Ranković from BK Television looks like today | Fun
World

What Anja Ranković from BK Television looks like today | Fun

by admin
What Anja Ranković from BK Television looks like today | Fun

Former presenter on the Karić brothers’ television, active on social networks

Source: YouTube/BK Emisije/Instagram/anjadmitrovic

Anja Ranković was considered one of the most attractive presenters who once worked on BK television. After years of working at this television, Anja decided to retire, and after the breakup of BK TV, she was supposed to move to Radio Television of Serbia as the host of the morning program, but that did not happen.

She then changed her profession and is now a leading management expert in a sports company. She married former model Dejan Dmitrović, whom she married in Ružica Church in Kalemegdan, and on Instagram she posts pictures from Bologna, Milan, Cyprus… but also from Red Star matches abroad.

Although she stayed true to her blonde hair, she changed her hairstyle as well as her image.

This is how it looks now:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD, Click)

See also  The photo that frames Johnson: the toast at Downing st. during lockdown

You may also like

«With Costanzo we slaughtered each other, but time...

Religious divisions affecting elections in Nigeria

Charnego, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Russia, compact population in support of troops. Only...

Ukraine one year later: attack on the heart...

Ukraine Russia, the latest war news | G7-USA:...

duško ivanović after the game red star album...

Daily horoscope for February 25 | Entertainment

sensational exploit of the champion from Bagheria

Public transport, 2 companies for after Ast but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy