Circles of confusion (or “circle of confusion” in English) are an important concept in photography and vision technology. They represent the region of uncertainty that may exist around a point in the resulting image. This region of uncertainty is caused by a number of factors, such as light diffraction, lens distortion, and sensor resolution.

Circles of confusion are used to calculate depth of field, or the amount of detail that appears sharp in an image. The larger the circle of confusion, the less defined the image and the greater the depth of field. Conversely, if the circle of confusion is small, the resulting image will be very sharp but with a shallow depth of field.

Furthermore, circles of confusion are an important factor to consider when designing photographic lenses and choosing sensor technology. For example, lenses with larger apertures (that is, with a lower f/stop number) will produce smaller circles of confusion than lenses with smaller apertures. Sensor resolution also has a significant impact on circles of confusion, with more highly-resolved sensors producing smaller circles of confusion.

In summary, circles of confusion are an important indicator of the quality and sharpness of an image and are used to evaluate a system’s ability to capture detail accurately. Their size is influenced by many factors, such as sensor resolution, lens quality and the amount of available light, and controlling them is an important aspect of photography and vision technology.

