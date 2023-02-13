4 flying objects were “taken down” from the skies of America and Canada on both days.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/clashreport

American planes are already massively shooting down from the sky unusual objects that could be – anything. In the US, they don’t know exactly what it is, but they believe that the first object was a Chinese spy balloon. At a briefing on Sunday evening, the US Department of Defense spoke of an “increased state of alertness”. They say they are closely studying US airspace and that radar filters have been adjusted to detect smaller objects in the sky. It also said that the downed objects do not pose a military threat, and They claim to the Ministry of Defense that the facilities “function for research purposes”.

However, how long can this “shoot first” policy last, asks a Sky News journalist in a short analysis. It is clear that it will depend on the collection and analysis of the remains. The time will come when the US will know what it is dealing with and take a concrete position. – but in the meantime, they don’t want to take any chances.

The American president is certainly not interested in risk – at least as far as politics is concerned. He began the week by criticizing Joe Biden for hesitating to give the order to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. It ended with him taking to Twitter to speak harshly about China — “we will act to protect our country” — while American forces scrambled to recover what they had shot down over Lake Huron.

And at the final weekly briefing, the top of the Ministry of Defense opened the door to new speculations. When asked during a briefing if the objects in the air could be aliens, US Air Force General Glenn VanHerk replied: “I haven’t ruled anything out”. But the downing of a huge Chinese balloon off the US coast, followed by the downing of two smaller objects over Alaska and Canada – and another over Michigan on Sunday – has raised concerns about North American security and further strained relations with China, the Guardian writes.

What four objects are we talking about?

The story begins in late January, when a giant Chinese balloon — which US officials said was a surveillance balloon — hovered in the US sky for days before being shot down by an F-22 jet off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. China insisted that it was a civilian balloon for meteorological and other scientific research and that it had gone off course.

The Pentagon claimed the balloon had a nacelle the size of three buses that weighed more than a ton; that it was equipped with multiple antennas and had solar panels large enough to power several intelligence-gathering sensors.

Then they are on Friday, February 10, US fighter jets shot down another object near northern Alaska, the military said, adding that it was “within US sovereign airspace over US territorial waters”.. Officials also said the facility had no power or control system. On Saturday, an American F-22 jet, commissioned by the US and Canada, shot down a “high-altitude aerial object” over Canada’s central Yukon Territory, about 100 miles (160 km) from the US border, saying it posed a threat to civilian flights. Canada said that This balloon is cylindrical and smaller than the first balloon spotted.Canada’s Defense Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate on whether it originated in China.

Officials said the second and third objects were the size of a Volkswagen Beetle. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden ordered US warplanes to shoot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in Michigan “as a precaution”, a senior administration official said.

The object was described as an octagonal structure with wires hanging from it and was not considered a military threat to anything on the ground, but could pose a danger to civilian aviation as it flew at about 20,000 feet (6,000 meters).the official said.

US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who was briefed by the Biden administration after the Yukon incident, said on Sunday – before the Lake Huron incident – that the previous two objects were likely balloons, “but much smaller than the first one” and that both were flying at about 40,000 feet (12,200 meters).

(WORLD)