The agreement reached between the European Commission and Germany is aimed at allowing internal combustion engines to be sold even after 2035 on condition that they use only and exclusively e-fuel, or rather zero-impact fuels instead of traditional ones. E-fuels are destined to power in the very near future – we are talking about 2026 – even the racing cars of Formula 1 in the name of climate neutrality.

The full name of synthetic fuels is electrofuels and derives from the fact that they are produced through a water electrolysis process – to be carried out using exclusively energy from renewable sources – in order to obtain hydrogen. The latter is then mixed with the CO2 captured from the air. This allows for the creation of a liquid fuel suitable for being burned inside internal combustion engines and which can be distributed to customers through existing infrastructures.

However, the consumption of e-fuels also produces CO2 which, however, from the point of view of climate neutrality, is compensated by what must be captured and used for their production.

Furthermore, some studies have indicated that e-fuels allow for the elimination of emissions of particulate matter, a pollutant that poisons the air of many large urban centres.

But the production of synthetic fuels at the moment is still not only very expensive and limited but also has an impact on water needs. Approximately two liters of water are needed to obtain one liter of this fuel. And for now its final cost, according to some technical studies, would reach up to 10 euros. An obstacle that could however be solved, according to the supporters of this technology, thanks to economies of scale.

