The sky above Ukraine is teeming with drones of all sizes, active night and day and engaged in any type of mission: bombing, reconnaissance and for a few days even the transport of medicines to the holes on the front line. The smallest of all, however, will be the “Black Hornets” that Norway and Great Britain have decided to donate to the army of Kiev: they are so tiny that they are called “nano-drones”.
