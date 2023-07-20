What are the consequences of the arbitration decision in the dispute against RiTE Ugljevik | Info

The public company Rudnik and Termoelektrana “Ugljevik” has to pay 67 million euros to the Holding of Slovenian Hydroelectric Power Plants, and in the future it will supply them with as much as a third of the electricity it produces.

This information was confirmed by the Minister of Energy, Petar Đokić, referring to the verdict handed down by the Arbitration Council in Belgrade. This is an obligation that arose during the time of the former SFRY, when there was an agreement on pooling the work and resources of the then state.

The decision of the Arbitration Council reached RiTE “Ugljevik” on July 4, and the company has 30 days to settle its obligations.

Many unanswered questions

However, after this information, i.e. the arbitration decision, numerous questions were opened that no one answered.

From which funds will the 67 million euros be paid? Does RiTE “Ugljevik” have to supply electricity to Slovenians permanently or only for a certain period of time? How will this affect the public supply of domestic consumers? How will this affect the operations of the entire Elektroprivreda RS?

The acting director of RiTE “Ugljevik”, Diko Cvjetinović, was unavailable for an explanation, and the management did not advertise. They only sent a short notice to the shareholders about the verdict, which was published on the website of the Banja Luka Stock Exchange, but without the arbitration decision, it says. Srpskainfo.

In “Elektroprivreda RS” they could not answer the questions because the general director Luka Petrović was absent. The executive director for public supply in ERS, Zoran Vuković, says that he is not competent for this topic.

On the other hand, it is known that a third of the electricity produced in RiTE “Ugljevik” is approximately equal to the total amount of electricity exported by “Elektroprivreda RS”. According to available data, ERS exported 536 gigawatt hours of electricity last year, while RiTE “Ugljevik” produced 1,499 gigawatts.

Đokić: They have to find a way to fulfill the obligation

Therefore, if these data are observed, then ERS will no longer have excess electricity that it will be able to sell on the free market. Because there is an obligation, as Minister Đokić said, that a third of the electricity produced be delivered to Slovenians. The only positive thing in this whole story is that electricity will be delivered to Slovenians at market prices.

“This will be a burden for RiTE “Ugljevik” and they must find a way to fulfill this obligation, and it is an obligation that arose during the time of the former SFRY, when there was an agreement on pooling the work and resources of the then state,” said Đokić.

He reminded that the arbitration initiated by the Holding of Slovenian hydropower plants has been going on for several years, and that there are two disputes – one before the Arbitration Tribunal in Washington, and the other in Belgrade.

On the occasion of this arbitration decision, which is binding for RiTE “Gacko”, only the trade union organization of this subsidiary ERS has spoken out, because they are worried about their own status due to the financial impact.

The trade union demands that the Government be involved in solving the problem

They published a statement, and the president of the Trade Union Board, Boban Benović, did not have time to talk, but instead sent a new statement in which he requests that the majority owner, that is, the Government of the RS, be involved in solving the problem.

“After the decision of the Arbitration Council in Belgrade, which resolved the long-standing dispute we have with Elektrogospodarstva Slovenije in the way it was resolved, we as a trade union asked for an urgent meeting with the management of our company. We expect to hear concrete solutions, and we will provide full support to the employer, because it is a problem that dates back to the time of the construction of the thermal power plant. But, all on the condition that labor rights, the number of employees as well as the social-economic position of our workers are not called into question,” the statement of the trade union states.

They expect the management of RiTE “Ugljevik” to enter into negotiations with the Slovenians as soon as possible, and they certainly expect the help of both the parent company and the Government of the RS as the majority shareholder.

“We asked for this at the beginning of June, because it is not realistic to expect RiTE “Ugljevik” alone to carry the burden of something that has its roots in the SFRY. All institutions at all levels must be involved in solving this problem,” the union states.

