What are the real differences in reliability and quality between different car brands according to 4 new studies

The reliability and quality of the cars are essential parameters to ensure adequate protection for the driver, passengers and other road users. A benchmark rating is based on numerous studies conducted by bodies recognized for their reliability. Let’s examine the rankings of the safest cars based on the scores obtained by the vehicles in four recent and authoritative studies.

JD Power

Euro NCAP

TÜV Sud

JATO Dynamics

JD Power

JD Power is a global market research firm specializing in analyzing customer feedback on products and services across various industries, including the automotive industry. Using the information collected, JD Power provides paid reports to commercial clients and also conducts free consumer surveys and studies. In the automotive industry, JD Power is renowned for its studies of vehicle initial quality and reliability.

Since 1984, Subaru has been the first automaker to use the JD Power charts in an advertisement. JD Power is known for creating benchmark studies based on consumer survey analysis, which help rank competitors and award awards to the best performing companies. This activity helped establish JD Power’s reputation in market research and customer satisfaction measurement.

According to JD Power, the brand with the least amount of negative feedback it’s Kia, with an average of just 145 problems for every 100 vehicles. In terms of engine types, the consumer association notes that the petrol hybrid category has the most models with an excellent reliability score, with ten models exceeding the 95 reliability score.

EuroNCAP

EuroNCAP has developed a safety evaluation system based on a star rating system in order to facilitate the decision-making process of consumers, families and companies in choosing vehicles, providing them with a comparative basis on the safety of various models based on their specific needs. The safety rating is determined through the execution of a series of rigorous and highly sophisticated tests designed by Euro NCAP.

These tests simulate various collision conditions that can pose a risk of injury or even death to vehicle occupants and other road users. The star rating assigned to a vehicle reflects its performance in Euro NCAP tests, but also takes into account the safety equipment offered by the manufacturer on each market. A high star rating not only indicates that the vehicle has successfully passed the Euro NCAP tests, but also that the tested safety accessories are available to all consumers in Europe.

Some examples of vehicles that have obtained the 5-star Euro NCAP rating they include the Volkswagen ID.3, the Seat Leon, the Toyota Yaris, the Honda Jazz and the Mazda MX-30.

TÜV Sud

MOT South is an organization specializing in the certification, inspection and testing of vehicles. The first inspection must be carried out 4 years after the vehicle registration date, while subsequent inspections are required every 2 years. Leveraging the data collected during the inspections, the organization prepares an annual report which ranks cars according to their reliability, also highlighting the most common defects found in several dozen vehicle models. The full report is available from TÜV Süd service centres, but excerpts have been published on the organisation’s website.

Between cars subjected to inspection within the first 3 years, Dacia Duster ranks last with a defect rate of 11.1% out of 100 units checked. Dacia Lodgy follows with a rate of 10.9%, while Fiat Punto is in third place with 10.5%. Moving on to the next inspection, Volkswagen Sharan appears to have the highest number of defective vehicles, with 20.3% out of 100. Followed by Volkswagen Passat CC with 19.8% and Dacia Logan with 19.2%. Logan also ranks last in the rankings after the third inspection, with 30.9% defective vehicles out of 100, and fourth with 34.4%. In the ranking after the fifth inspection, Logan ranks second with 36.2% defective vehicles out of 100.

JATO Dynamics

The drivers preference for cars belonging to luxury segments is a common trend that is also observed in other consumer sectors. The search for exclusivity and a superior design that confers a high status are fundamental elements in the selection of products. Automakers adopt a relatively simple strategy: they develop a common platform and then design, develop and position two or three different car models for different audiences.

As a result, they are created price differences that influence the purchase decision. In order to assess the extent of the price gap between luxury and mid-range cars, Felipe Munoz, Automotive Industry Specialist at JATO Dynamics, took into consideration 11 car models belonging to the same group and segment, with engines and similar set-ups, also taking into account the parameters of reliability and quality. THE comparisons of this study to which we refer you concerned the following models:

Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs Maserati Grecale

Skoda Fabia vs Audi A1

Hyundai Grandeur vs Genesis G80

Ford Expedition vs Lincoln Navigator

Toyota Venza vs Lexus NX

Peugeot 3008 vs DS 7

Volkswagen Touareg vs Porsche Cayenne

Honda Civic vs Acura Integra

Chevrolet Traverse vs Buick Enclave vs Cadillac XT6

Skoda Octavia vs Volkswagen Golf vs Audi A3

Opel Mokka-e vs DS 3 E-Tense

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

