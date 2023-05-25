What are the salaries in Germany | Info

In Germany, hairdressers have the highest salaries, and pilots have the highest salaries.

A salary comparison by the German Federal Statistical Office shows large differences between occupational groups. For example, hairdressers earn far below average, pilots significantly above average. In addition to the level of education, the choice of occupation largely determines the level of future earnings. Significant differences in earnings can also be identified between different occupations.

In April 2022, full-time hairdressers received a gross monthly salary of 1,778 euros, while mechatronics technicians for motor vehicles received about 1,400 euros more with an average of 3,204 euros. Caregivers earned less than the average (4,105 euros) with a gross of 3,559 euros per month. In various training qualifications, among those who earned the most were doctors (7,706 euros), lawyers (8,405 euros) and pilots (8,739 euros), writes Feniks Magazine.

Higher educational qualifications usually lead to higher salaries. This is shown by a comparison of the Federal Statistical Office. Permanent employees who completed professional training in April 2022 earned an average of 3,521 euros gross per month. Without a professional qualification, however, the salary was only 2,817 euros, so about 700 euros less. Those who could show a master’s, technical or technical school received an average of 4,826 euros. With a diploma, the salary was 4,551 euros, with a master’s you earned around 1,600 euros more (6,188 euros). What are the monthly gross salaries for 50 professions: