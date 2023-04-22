What are the simplest solutions to give your home a new look?

For many of us, the home plays an especially important role, providing us with the stability we need to thrive and carry out all our plans. We return home after a full day and we also organize the most beautiful meals with family and friends at home. We therefore want our homes to be as welcoming and pleasant as possible and to offer us the comfort we need.

If you want to give your home a new look, update its layout or simply make it more aesthetic and functional, here are some solutions you can tackle:

Do a general cleaning and organize all the things

Start working on updating the layout with a general clean. Donate the things you no longer use, throw away the broken things and sell those items you never used. As you clean out any closet, drawer, or corner of the house, try to come up with practical organization systems.

All the things you have, from office supplies and stationery, important documents and papers, books to clothes, shoes and cosmetics, should all have their place and be as organized as possible. This way you will get rid of the everyday frustration when nothing seems to work out for you or you can’t find an item that you really need. Then clean the windows, curtains and drapes and let the fresh air and sunlight invade your home. Consider painting the walls white, which allows for a more minimalist yet impactful design.

Make sure you use enough lighting for dark days and evenings. In general, try to keep your home clean every day, make your bed in the morning when you wake up, air out every room, and don’t let clutter take over.

Opt for a relaxing and personalized arrangement

A relaxing and personalized interior design starts with a soothing color palette. Light wall colors will act as a backdrop to display the beautiful and meaningful things you own. You can also opt for dark colors, such as gray, if they give you comfort and encourage you to relax.

If you prefer minimalist settings, you can opt for a light and soothing shade of white for the whole house. A personalized home is also based on decorative elements. Explore the Decodamira range – interior decorations and floral arrangements and select those trims that reflect your personal style. Every house should be decorated with natural elements, such as plants, flowers, solid wood or stone. The branches you can pick up on a walk in nature will also have a big impact.

Interior decorations and natural elements fulfill not only a simple decorative role. They delight our senses every day, help ground us and renew our energy. With the updating of the home, we will also acquire more energy, vitality and optimism.