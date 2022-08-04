What are the taboos on Valentine’s Day? |...

Tang and Yang Pu’s “Qixi”: Every year begging for a coincidence in the human world, and there are already too many tricks in the human world.

Tang and Song Zhi asked “Qi Xi”: Mo Yan sees each other widely, and the sun in the sky should be special.

Tang and Quan Deyu’s “Qixi”: The family actually likes to open the make-up mirror and wear needles under the moon to worship nine nights.

As early as the Han Dynasty, the stories of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl were recorded in ancient books. For example, in the Western Han Dynasty’s “Huainanzi: Tian Xun”, “the Qixi Festival fills the river into a bridge for magpies and birds to cross the Weaver Girl”, and Ying Shao in the Eastern Han Dynasty. Customs”: “The Weaver Girl Tanabata should cross the river and make the magpie a bridge”, there are legends that magpies fly to the Tianhe River to fill the river and make a bridge, so that the Cowherd and Weaver Girl will meet. People at that time also celebrated the Qixi Festival, but it was just the same as the current Qixi Festival customs. very different.

In the past, Qixi Festival was known as the “Qiao Qiao Festival”. The Weaver Girl’s job was to weave the clouds in the sky and the clothes of the gods. The ancient women hoped to be smart, so they worshiped the Weaver Girl and prayed for a pair of good craftsmanship. , begging for skillful hands, so on the Qixi Festival, five-color threads and flavonoid needles will be used for threading. This symbolic ceremony is said to enable girls to have skillful weavers. In addition, there is also a saying that because the Weaver Girl is the seventh daughter of the Jade Emperor, it also gives the Qixi Festival the color of “Daughter’s Day”.

Because the Weaver Girl is the seventh daughter of the Jade Emperor, it also gives the Qixi Festival the color of “Daughter’s Day” (photoAC)

The story of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl is integrated into the Qiqiao Festival, so every time the folk girls go to the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, when the Cowherd and Weaver Girl “Magpie Bridge Meeting”, the girls will come under the moon before the flowers and look up at the stars, looking for the Cowherd and the Vega on both sides of the Milky Way, hoping to be able to Seeing their annual meeting, I begged God to make me as ingenious as the Weaver Girl, and prayed that I could have a happy marriage as well. Over time, the Qixi Festival was formed, which is also known as “Oriental Valentine’s Day”. .

In fact, Qixi Festival is also the birthday of “Tian Kuixing”. Lord Kui Xing is the god of imperial examinations and is in charge of civil affairs. Therefore, men who asked for merit in ancient times would also worship Tian Kuixing on this day. Even today, everyone still worships Tian Kuixing. Kuixing, pray and bless the scholars to achieve their goals smoothly.

Worship Kuixing (baoshan_cavern/ins)



“Jingchu Suishui Ji” records the “secret play in the boudoir” of ancient women on the night of Qixi Festival. “The seventh day of the seventh lunar month is the night of the gathering of the morning cow and the weaver girl. On the evening of the seventh day of the seventh month, women in other households tie pluck threads, wear seven-hole needles, or Chen Ji feasts on wine and preserved melons and fruits in the courtyard to beg for cleverness. If there is a xizi net on the melon, it is considered a sympathy.” Xizi refers to a small spider. “Tokyo Dream Hualu” said: “Women look at the moon and thread a needle, or use a small spider to put a zygote in it. The next day, if the web is round and straight, it is called a coincidence.” And this custom: “The spider silk is a villain, and the song is interspersed with melons and fruits.” Liu Yanshi’s “Qixi Song”: “The blue sky is wet again, and the flowers are begging for spider silk.”

Threading a needle and begging for cleverness is the earliest method of begging for cleverness, which began in the Han Dynasty and has been passed down to later generations. Yuan Tao Zongyi’s “Yuanshi Yingtinglu” said: “Jiuyintai is a place to beg for tricks on the Qixi Festival. On the evening of the eve, the palace maids use multicolored silk to wear nine-tailed needles. Contribute capital to gift those who are lucky.

Threading a needle to beg for skill is the earliest way of begging for skill (public domain)

In addition to threading needles and begging for cleverness, there are also happy spiders in various places, throwing needles to test cleverness, planting and begging for children, celebrating the birth of cattle, drying books and clothes, worshipping “grinding and drinking music”, worshipping Zhinu, worshipping Kuixing, eating Qiaoguo, Qijie Birthday, nail dyeing, women’s hair washing, ligation of Qiaogu, worship “Qiniangma” and other customs.

cannot marry

The ancient book of the Qin Dynasty, “Book of the Day”: “The anniversary of marriage and death on Qixi Festival”! Because the Cowherd married the Weaver Girl, this day was the day when the Cowherd and Weaver Girl met the Magpie Bridge. Although it was very touching, the short-lived warmth was followed by an endless tragedy. It is said that within three years of getting married and marrying a wife on this day, the relationship will change and even divorce. Moreover, the seventh month of the Chinese calendar is commonly known as the “ghost month”, and it is unlucky to get married!

cannot marry（pngtree）

Don’t wear “ragged clothes and ragged pants”

On Qixi Festival, everyone should dress handsome and beautiful. At this time, “ragged clothes and ragged trousers” should not be worn, because the Weaver Girl’s job is to weave cloth. If you wear ragged clothes and ragged trousers on Qixi Festival, it is easy to cause cracks in the relationship.

Rapped Clothes (phoAC)

Not available

Qing Dynasty’s “First Aid Guangsheng Collection”: “It is the seventh day of the lunar month. Stop lust, and don’t think of evil things. If you commit lust on the fifteenth, you will lose your life.” Song Dynasty “Yang Gongji”: “It is the seventh day of the lunar month. In Zhongyuan, couples are forbidden to enter the house on the second day.” In other words, on Qixi Festival and Zhongyuan Festival, the ancients did not recommend spending a romantic evening with a lover. And in terms of Taoism, Qixi on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month is one of the five major sacrificial days of Taoism. The seventh day of the seventh lunar month in the lunar calendar is called “Dao La”. “La” means sacrifice, to sacrifice ancestors and gods. According to the Taoist scriptures, on this day one must fast, recite the scriptures to repent, and save the deceased, so it is not advisable to have sex.

Confession (photoAC)

can not finger the moon

Usually, you can’t refer to the moon, but on the Qixi Festival, you can’t refer to it randomly, because it will change your feelings.

don’t wear red

Red has a festive connotation, but in the seventh month of the lunar calendar, red also has the meaning of blood. Therefore, it is recommended that people wear red less in the seventh month of the lunar calendar, especially bright red all over the body.

Don’t Wear Big Red (Public Domain)

not to the cemetery

In order not to be disturbed by others, couples actually go to the cemetery for dates and make out. It is easy to attract the jealousy of good brothers and get stuck in the negative magnetic field, causing physical pain and even breaking up.

The romantic legend of Qixi Festival is popular all over the world. But in Japan and Korea, different traditional customs are preserved.

In Japan, some people, like Taiwan, regard July 7th in the Chinese calendar as the Qixi Festival, and some people will directly celebrate July 7th in the national calendar. On the Tanabata Festival, Tanabata festivals are held all over Japan to commemorate the love of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl. It is often seen in Japanese dramas that the hero and heroine write their wishes on small paper stickers and hang them on bamboo to pray for their wishes to come true. Including the famous scenic spot Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower will hold Tanabata lighting events, Sensoji Temple will hold Asakusa Festival, and even Disneyland has special events for Tanabata Festival. It can be seen that Japanese people attach great importance to Tanabata.

Tanabata (hui_tang2/ins)

In South Korea, Tanabata is a day that means the weather will gradually turn cold. People will eat pancakes, noodles, steamed cakes, and pumpkins to commemorate them. In addition to traditional pancakes, the younger generation will also eat seafood pancakes and kimchi pancakes to celebrate.

Pancakes (photoAC)

In Taiwanese folk beliefs, on Qixi Festival, sesame oil chicken, oil rice, seven pieces of gold and mother-in-law clothes will be displayed on or beside the bed to worship the mother-in-law (the mother-in-law).In addition, all children who make pawns for Qiniang’s mother must set up a table at the entrance to prepare offerings such as sesame oil chicken, oil rice, rouge gouache, flowers, longevity gold, mow gold and sister-in-law’s clothes on the afternoon of Qixi Festival, and tie them with copper coins. The red silk thread is hung on the neck of the child, called “hanging ochre”. Since then, every Tanabata festival will worship Qiniangma and change the red silk thread until the age of sixteen.

Oil Rice (Public Domain)

A long time ago, there was a young man named Niulang who lived with his brother and sister-in-law after his parents died. Brother and sister-in-law thought he was honest and honest, so she tried every means to be mean to him, and later proposed to split up with him. Cowherd feeds the cows during the day to open up wasteland, and sleeps in the cowshed with the old cow at night.

But I have feelings with Lao Niu (pixabay)

One night, Cowherd suddenly heard someone call his name: “Cowherd, Cowherd!” The Cowherd looked around in amazement, but he didn’t see anyone, and felt very strange. At this time, he found that the old cow’s mouth was opening and closing. called him, so he and Lao Niu started chatting. Lao Niu told Cowherd, “Tomorrow afternoon, there are nine fairies in the sky who are going to the Qingshui River to bathe. One of the fairies in green robes is called Zhinu, and she is your wife.”

The old cow told the Cowherd to hide by the river the next day. When the fairy took off her clothes and went to bathe in the river, she hid the green robe. When the time came, the fairy would dress and return to the palace, and wait for the other fairies to leave. Take out your clothes and meet the Weaver Girl.

On the second day, the Cowherd did what the old cow said, and as expected, nine girls like flowers and jade came to take a bath. The Cowherd was overjoyed and quickly hid the green robe. After a while, a glow appeared in the sky, and the fairies hurriedly dressed and went back to the Heavenly Palace. Only the Weaver Girl was anxiously looking for clothes by the river. At this time, the Cowherd ran out with a green robe and shouted, “Girl! Your clothes are here.” Seeing that the sisters had already left and the gate of heaven was closed, she had no choice but to go home with the Cowherd. From then on, the men farmed and the women weaved, created wealth with their hard-working hands, and lived happily ever after.

One day, the old cows spoke again with tears in their eyes, and the cowherd quickly approached the old cow. The old cow said, “I’m getting old, and I’m dying. After I die, you peel off my skin and dry it, and then put it on when you are in extreme danger. It will help you out of your troubles.” The cow fell and died.

The Cowherd and his wife peeled off the cowhide while weeping bitterly, and then buried the old cow solemnly. Not long after, the Zhinu girl gave birth to a boy and a girl, and the life was even sweeter. One day, the Cowherd was working in the field, and suddenly there was a strong wind and thunder and lightning. He was worried that his wife and children would be afraid, so he ran back quickly.

Cowherd and Weaver Girl (Wiki)

As soon as he stepped into the door, he saw two children crying, “Mom was taken away.” At this critical juncture, he remembered the old cow’s dying instructions, so he carried the two children in a basket, put on the cowhide and quickly chased after him. As soon as the hairpin is painted on the spot, a turbulent river separates the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl on both sides of the river. This is what people often call the Tianhe, also known as the Milky Way. Since then, they could not see each other, and the magpie bird was also moved by it, so they met every year on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, and they all flew here to build a bridge of magpies, so that the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl could meet once a year. It is said that when the Queen Mother was rowing the ground into a river, Zhinu was so anxious that she dropped the shuttle used for weaving into the river and became the Dolphin constellation.

This year’s Qixi Festival is on August 4th, which must be the day when many couples go out to show off. But don’t be discouraged by single people. Folklore expert Mr. Yang Dengyu has taught 4 little secrets to attract peach blossoms. As long as you follow them on Qixi Festival, you will have a chance to get a good marriage!

Peach blossom star decoration

August 4th this year is Valentine’s Day. “Xixing” and “Peach Blossom Star” are located in the north of the house, and they dominate interpersonal relationships, heterosexual relationships, and careers. In this position, placing flowering plants or placing pink crystal balls can increase Heterosexual relationships and interpersonal relationships can also improve career luck.

Peach Blossom Star (excellengoods58/ins)



Tiansun Shuiwang Peach Blossom

According to the ancient book, “Zhinu, the grandson of Tiannv is also called Tiansun”. Legend has it that when a bucket of water is drawn from 5 to 7 in the morning on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month (9 o’clock), it can be called Tiansun water or holy water. Take the Tiansun water that day and add some peach blossoms to take a bath to prosper the peach blossoms. In addition, it can also be used to wash the face. It is said that it can “open wisdom”. When used for bathing, it can help test luck and remove bad luck. It has many magical effects.

Tiansun Water Prosperous Peach Blossom (FB)

nail polishing

Tanabata is also known as Hongluan Day. It is said that doing beautiful nails on this day can especially increase the attraction to the opposite sex, which can promote the movement of Hongluan stars and find a good match. Even women who don’t need peach blossoms can prolong their life by doing beautiful nails on this day, but it should be noted that the color of nails on this day should not be white or black, and it is best to use red as the main color.

dyed nails (pixabay)

Old offerings for the moon worship

In addition to the above methods, worshiping the Moon Temple on this day is also a necessary itinerary for many people, but there are still some eyebrows to pay attention to. In terms of offerings, it is best to choose candy (sweet moon’s mouth), flowers (which can blossom and bear fruit as soon as possible with the person beside you), five-colored fruits (preferably round, representing complete auspiciousness), red dates (pray for the early completion of the marriage) , Longan (also representing perfection), etc. have auspicious meanings.

The Old Temple of Worshiping the Moon (forestspa_taiwan/ins)

When praying, remember to tell Yue Lao your name, address, date of birth in the lunar calendar, and the ideal conditions of the object as detailed as possible, so that Yue Lao can help you find a suitable object for you. Sincerely pray to the old man for good luck, if you find a good partner, you will offer wedding cakes and wedding candies in the future.

