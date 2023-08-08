What are we waiting to see at the matches of Serbia | Sports

The Serbian basketball team will meet Greece and Italy and fans will finally be able to see the Serbian national team in action!

Serbia is waiting for the first official checks before this year’s Mundobasket in the Philippines, and the Serbian national team will play for the public for the first time after two matches behind closed doors against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland.

At the “Acropolis Cup” in Athens, the Serbian selection will first meet with Greek on Tuesday from 18:45, and then a day later he will meet with Italy in the same term. For the first time, fans will be able to see Serbian national team players in action.

The public is interested in a lot of things when it comes to this team, and since there are less than 20 days left until the start of the World Cup, the Serbian team is slowly entering the final phase of preparations, and the outlines of the game that Pešić wants to see in the Philippines should be visible. What are the questions we are waiting to be answered?

WHO GOES TO THE PHILIPPINES?



For now, we only have a broader list of candidates for Mundobasket and we are still nowhere near 12 names for the final list. Young people do not travel to the tournament in Athens Nikola Topicas well as digging Alen Smailagić, Dušan Beslać and Uroš Trifunović. From the backs we count on Bogdan Bogdanović, Marko Gudurić, Aleksa Avramović, Stefan Jović, Nemana Nedović, from the wings on Dejan Davidovac, Vanja Marinković, Ognjen Dobrić and Aleksa Radanov, and from the centers on Nikola Milutinov, Nikola Jović, Filip Petrušev, Dušan Ristić and Boris Simanić.

WHO WILL GO TO THE PLAYA?

We heard from the Poles after the match with Serbia in Belgrade that the Serbian team plays fast and kicks a lot of threes. Stefan Jovic joined the preparations and seems that as the only “classic” organizer of the game he has a guaranteed place at the Eurobasket, but who will organize the game besides him? It’s here Aleksa Avramović covering positions one and two, Marko Gudurić at the media conference, the selector Pešić marked him as a point guard, and that’s where he finds himself Bogdan Bogdanović. Nemanja Nedović started his career as a point guard, but we haven’t seen him in that role for a long time.

And the FOUR?

It seems clear that they will Nikola Milutinov to be the first option at five, but who will be the starting four and who will actually play in that position? Nikola Jovic has recovered from his injury, but we haven’t seen much of him on the field this season, while Filip Petushev earned an NBA contract and it seems like it’s finally settled that he plays wing center and not under the basket. There is also a universal Dejan Davidovac who can play all positions in the team, but mostly played in the four, as well as Borisa Simanic who is given the least chance to play.

WHAT DO EAGLES LOOK LIKE?

At the Eurobasket, a completely different team played for Serbia, so now all the fans are interested in what this team will look like. Are we looking for solutions under the basket or outside, are we trying to score points in transition or are we building attacks and playing solid defense?

We will be able to see all that at the matches with Greece and Italy at the “Acropolis Cup”. Then the Serbian team returns to Belgrade where they will meet Puerto Rico on August 16, and then on the way to the Philippines in Shenzhen, Serbia will play matches first with China and Brazil.

