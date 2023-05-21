What attracts mosquitoes the most | Magazine

A new study has revealed the reason why certain people are real magnets for mosquitoes.

Izvor: Shutterstock/New Africa

Nice weather has started, and with it comes our little nightmares – mosquitoes. They are quite early this year, and experts say climate change is the main culprit. After a study showed that the smell of soap can be more attractive to mosquitoes, new research has been carried out and has revealed what makes certain people magnets for them.

Armpits that feel uncomfortable most attract mosquitoes and they can feel them from 100 meters away. Each person has a unique odor profile made up of different chemical compounds, and researchers have found that mosquitoes are most attracted to people whose skin produces high levels of carboxylic acids.

A team from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore released 200 hungry mosquitoes each night and used infrared motion cameras to observe how often they landed on evenly spaced pads heated to 35C – mimicking human skin. This was a good sign that they were ready to bite.

“Mosquitoes usually ‘hunt’ for people in the hours before and after midnight. They follow scent trails emanating from people, and they will usually enter homes and bite between 10pm and 2am. “We wanted to assess the olfactory preferences of mosquitoes during their peak activity period when they are outdoors and when they are active, as well as to assess the scent of sleeping humans during that same time period,” said Conor McMeniman, author of the study.

Night after night, some people were more attractive to mosquitoes than others. One volunteer, who had a strikingly different smell, consistently attracted very few mosquitoes. The study identified 40 chemicals that were emitted by all humans, but at different rates.

