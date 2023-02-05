The details of the investigation into the murder of pensioner Dragan V.

Police arrested FZ (39) on suspicion of stabbing pensioner Dragan V. (71) to death in his apartment on Vračar in Belgrade. The motive of this crime, as shown by the first results of the investigation, is self-interest.

The brutal crime was discovered by Dragan’s relatives who came to him on Friday at 11:40 a.m., since he had not answered their phone before. Let us remind you that the pensioner was found covered in blood and with stab wounds all over his body, and it was immediately clear to the police that he had been stabbed to death. “It is suspected that the suspect had been coming to the victim for some time to clean his apartment, because he lived alone. It is assumed that she committed the crime on Thursday or Friday morning, using a kitchen knife, which she took from a drawer in the kitchen.” , says a source from the investigation for Courier and adds: “It is also suspected that the suspect and the murdered pensioner may have had something more than a business relationship and that they crossed the border. The possibility that they were in an emotional relationship is not ruled out.”

According to our source, the police shed light on the crime in record time, and the suspect FZ, after her arrest, admitted that she stabbed Dragan V. and claimed that she did it in self-defense.

“Sometimes I cleaned his apartment and he became aggressive and aggressive. He clung to me, tried to pull me to him, he wanted sex with me, and I didn’t want it. I tried to run away, but I couldn’t. I pushed him away , but he was walking towards me and grabbed me“, the suspect allegedly said after the arrest and added: “At one point, I broke away, took the knife that was in the kitchen and stabbed him.” Based on the traces found, the investigators believe that the housekeeper was behind the crime cleaned the apartment in order to hide the crime.

She cleaned up after herself

“It is suspected that there was blood all over the apartment, and as someone who cares about hygiene, she knew exactly what to use to remove blood stains from surfaces. She also washed the knife and left the apartment.” says the interlocutor of Kurir and adds that immediately after finding the body, the police discovered that FZ was last in the apartment with Dragan V., so the story began to unravel. committed out of self-interest.

“During the search of the place where the suspect was staying, items were found that were taken from the victim. It is also not ruled out that she stole his money, because no one knows for sure how much money Dragan had with him, given that he lived alone “, says our source. As announced yesterday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, FZ is charged with the crime of aggravated murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

