What brand of engine does the SEAT have? Few know the truth

The history of SEAT has distant roots, linking itself with two large brands well known worldwide. Here’s what engines the Spanish cars have.

SEAT was founded on May 9, 1950 in Catalonia. The factory in Zona Franca was built, near Barcelona, ​​precisely on June 5th. In the same year, the first SEAT, known as the 1400, was made. The car was substantially identical to the FIAT 1400, with a front engine, placed longitudinally, and with rear wheel drive. SEAT (AdobeStock) – Derapate.it

The first historic model of the Italian company had a 4-cylinder 8-valve and 1,395 cc displacement, with Solex or Weber carburettor, liquid cooling and four-speed manual gearbox. The 1400 boasted a sinuous and elegant style. For the time it also had respectable performance with a top speed of 120 km/h, thanks to 44 horsepower and an average consumption of 10.5 liters per 100 kilometres. The car, mechanically, was the twin of the Piedmontese car.

The “C” version was inspired by the 1800s of the Turin house. The 1400 was later set aside to make room for the SEAT 1500, practically similar in everything to the FIAT 1500L. The brand was born with the same purpose as the car manufacturer founded in Italy by the Agnellis, namely to motorise millions of Spaniards. In order to compete with European competitors, there was a need for an important partner who already had experience in the sector since the beginning of the 20th century.

FIAT and SEAT were economical, aiming for simple and reliable mechanics. The situation in Spain after the war was very different, however, compared to the Italian one. Economically, conditions were not favourable, but thanks to the SEAT 600 the wave of cars on the road grew exponentially. In different series the car was produced in 800,000 units.

Who equips SEAT engines

The success of the Spanish brand was impressive, also making it possible to export the 600 model abroad. The four-door version called 800 also arrived. The car had an 800 cm³ engine and excellent habitability. The SEAT range went hand in hand with that of FIAT. Vendite SEAT (Adobe) tuttomotoriweb.it

At the end of the 60s other models arrived which replaced the previous ones, with the launch of the 124 in place of the 1500. Since then the growth of the Spanish brand, passing from Marbella to Ibiza, without forgetting the Leon and other top models has been exponential. Certainly the acquisition of the brand by Volkswagen has made the difference since the mid-80s, creating a winning combination for decades.

Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Seat and Skoda have a lot in common. The 1.0 MPI and 1.0 TSI engines are made in Mladá Boleslav, as are the manual transmissions. SEAT has thus benefited from the know-how of the Teutonic group, also equipping the seven-speed DSG gearbox, produced in the Skoda plant in Vrchlabí. Millions of motorists have chosen Spanish cars for the close bond with their mother VW. The numbers in 2022 were, however, in sharp decline, in comparison with a rapidly growing Cupra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

