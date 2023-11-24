What Campinas 2023 Design Week was like – MONDO MODA

Reflections on the future of design, a search for the emotional connection between people and their living, working and social spaces and the use of innovative (or frightening, depending on your point of view) tools, such as artificial intelligence or neuroscience applied to architecture were the mottos of Campinas Design Week 2023which took place between November 6th and 14th.

The event featured 15 content involving 21 brands and the participation of more than 1000 architecture and interior design professionals from Campinas and the Metropolitan Region.

Design Week – Campinas 2023

Emotional connection between people and projects

As technology advances, design professionals are exploring new ways to integrate emotional and sensory elements into every aspect of the built environment, creating spaces that not only accommodate, but also nurture and inspire.

The book “Histories of Home – living with affection”, launched during the festival, with a talk by Bruna Lourenço and Paula Passini, emphasized the importance of designing real, livable and functional spaces. In the lecture “Sensory Briefing”, Casa Vogue Magazine columnist Lilian Santos spoke about the importance of understanding people’s emotions when faced with projects.

In the talk “Generating value to people’s lives”, designer Jader Almeida, the brand’s head of communications, Alexandre Maydana, and the director of the Campinas flagship, Alexandre Silveira, spoke about choices for good brand positioning, which brings legacy to professionals in the segment and value to customers. The content included the participation of publicist Lenine Faria, curator and organizer of the Week.

Technology at the service of living

Design Week – Campinas 2023

In the “Sonhar Design” manifesto, presented at Design Open Day, the coordinators of the Istituto Europeo de Design spoke of ancestral intelligence to artificial intelligence. Danni Couto, also a professor at IED, in the lecture “Neuroarchitecture and Colors”, addressed technical advances in the field of neurosciences and their application in architecture and design.

Trends on professionals’ radar

2023 Campinas Design Week

The need to maintain creativity and be bold as a way of expressing feelings and emotions, so common in clothing fashion, has also been reflected in homes. The theme was explored by Ila Rosete, in the lecture “Aesthetic Connections – the synergy between architecture, interior design and fashion at the Salone del Mobile Milano”, which explored the intersection between architecture, interior design and fashion.

Sustainability from the most diverse angles

Sustainability was also addressed at the Design Open Day, in the talk “Design and Sustainability”, with Esther Schattan, Carol Tilkian, Mariana Moraes and Stefan Schattan. The chat brought reflections on how architecture and design can reduce their environmental impact, as well as other points of view on the topic, such as affectivity and business ethics.

History of Brazilian furniture and architecture

2023 Campinas Design Week

In addition to these themes, so complex and enriching for professionals who daily seek inspiration in the best creation of spaces, Design Week also presented part of its content with the history of Brazilian furniture and architecture. After all, knowing cultural roots, regional influences and changes over the decades not only informs the present, but also inspires future innovations.

The lecture “Sergio Rodrigues in Brasília: modernist interiors from the 50s to the 80s”, by the author and UnB professor, Marcelo Mari, recalled important moments in Sergio’s consolidation as one of the most respected designers in Brazil.

In the lecture “Looking at Brazilian modern design as art”, the renowned photographer Ruy Teixeira, author of the book “Horizonte amplido – Brazilian modern design”, gave an overview of the recent appreciation of Brazilian furniture production, present in national galleries and art collections and international.

Lecture, art and craft exhibition

2023 Campinas Design Week

In addition to the official lectures, Semana Design Campinas promoted high-level independent content. In the lecture “What constitutes good design today and its future evolution”, journalist Mônica Barbosa argued that the future is not something abstract and intangible, but that it is built in the present.

Adriana Yazbek addressed themes involving color, light and sustainability, elements she uses in projects in her architecture and scenography studio. Throughout Design Week, there was an exhibition by Fernanda Naman, with series from the artist’s career: “Desejos”, “Silent Landscapes” and “Floating”.

The event concluded with the webinar “The protagonism of Brazilian crafts”, with Sonia Quintella de Carvalho and guests. In it, we talked about the appreciation of Brazilian artisanal products.

For the organizer and creator of the project, Lenine Faria, the Week brought high-level content and had great involvement from professionals. “Past, present and future met in this edition, further strengthening the regional architecture and design market”, concludes Lenine.

