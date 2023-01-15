After making many concessions to the extreme right of the Republican Party, California Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy finally ended the difficult election process on January 7 this year and was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. Although McCarthy was ultimately elected, his ascension to the House of Representatives weakened his authority, reduced his power, and emboldened ultraconservatives in the Republican Party. Risk of political incapacity and chaos.

Before McCarthy was elected, he agreed to many demands of Republican hardliners, including changing the rules of procedure to allow a single congressman to initiate a vote to remove the speaker, and allowing caucus members to serve on the House Rules Committee (House Rules Committee). Everything McCarthy did to appease a small (but loud) section of the party drew concern and criticism from others in the party. An anonymous Republican senator told the website The Hill: “The normal functioning of the House of Representatives requires the authority of the speaker, but the many concessions made by McCarthy show that whoever is the next speaker will no longer have the authority to run the House of Representatives.”

While the U.S. House of Representatives has experienced unprecedented gridlock, making this election the longest for a speaker in more than 160 years, such conflicts are not uncommon in the corporate world. Disney’s top-level changes, for example, lead to the ouster of Bob Chapek in November 2022: After a series of missteps, including the company’s response to the outbreak, reluctance to oppose Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” (Don’t Say Gay) ’t Say Gay Act, billions of dollars lost to the streaming business and growing tensions with other executives and board members, the former CEO was replaced by his predecessor, Bob Iger. Allegedly, the trigger for his departure was Disney’s chief financial officer, Christina McCarthy. She warned board members that the company had gone off track under Chapek.

While workplace conflict at the leadership level is inevitable, it can be valuable when executives can openly debate, communicate, and agree to disagree to drive company performance. But executives are often at odds, and this unhealthy relationship can lead to lost productivity, stalled business, and confusion that can affect the entire company. Chapek’s reluctance to speak out against Florida laws restricting discussion of gender and sexual orientation in elementary schools has sparked employee walkouts and anger from current and former executives, leaving his subordinates to work to reassure employees. However, for McCarthy, the House of Representatives cannot function normally until a speaker is elected, and he may face many challenges in terms of government funding, raising the debt ceiling and opposing ESG disclosure rules and investment requirements.

Dick Barton, a partner at executive search firm Egon Zehnder and co-head of its CEO practice, told Fortune: “The key to being a CEO is not making tons of decisions, but helping other people make them. “As corporate governance shifts from shareholder-first to a broader ecosystem of stakeholders, CEOs must communicate effectively with many stakeholders, including their subordinates. In the political arena, it quickly became clear that McCarthy had not communicated with disgruntled Republican lawmakers ahead of time, forcing him to rush into negotiations on the concessions he needed to make during the speaker election. And those concessions, in turn, would require him to overturn the results he had negotiated with the majority of Republicans who supported him in previous votes, raising the risk of future conflict with them. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, put it very aptly: “The Speaker election is already so hard, you can imagine how hard it will be to pass any law in the future.”

Patton emphasized the importance of leaders being able to adapt while avoiding chronic reactive reactions, especially when one’s own authority may be undermined. Successful leaders are also willing to make unpopular decisions and stand their ground in order to demonstrate their ability to lead the company through periods of chaos, gaining long-term respect and aligning the executive team. McCarthy’s willingness to make concessions to ultra-conservatives appeared to hurt his relationship with more moderate Republicans such as Texas Republican Tony Gonzalez and South Carolina Republican Nancy Mays. The two Republicans were reluctant to ratify the rules of procedure for the 118th Congress, which were eventually passed by a narrow majority on Jan. 9.

Finally, leaders should prioritize building trust over liking others. “I know people I don’t like very much, but I trust them. That’s what impresses me more about them than their popularity,” says Patton. Harvard Business Review at A 2017 study showed that employees who work at companies with high levels of trust report 74% lower stress, 50% higher productivity, 76% higher engagement, and 40% less burnout than those at low-trust companies.

Back in Washington, D.C., McCarthy is off to a rocky start, and his presidency will be a challenging and infighting one. Whether he can win in the end depends on his own ability to adapt to the difficulties of the far right while maintaining the trust and respect of most other Republicans in the House of Representatives. (Fortune Chinese website)

Translated by: Liu Jinlong

Reviewer: Wang Hao