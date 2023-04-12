Here’s what dry mouth indicates!

Unless you drank too much alcohol the night before, do you know what else causes dry mouth? They usually know to be the result of dehydration or some viral infection, and even anxiety. However, if your mouth is dry for a long time and continuously, there is a possibility that it is a symptom of xerotomy.

Xerotomy or dry mouth occurs when we do not produce enough saliva and can be caused by certain medications, as well as a warning sign of certain diseases.

Medications, such as antidepressants, allergies, anti-anxiety agents, or Parkinson’s disease can cause dry mouth. Dry mouth often occurs as a result of diabetes, but also certain autoimmune diseases. It occurs in patients with Sjogren’s syndrome, sarcoidosis and in patients infected with HIV. It is for this reason that doctors advise that after a long period of dry mouth, you should see a doctor.

Checking is easy, by holding the spatula on the mucous membrane of the cheek for about five seconds. If the spatula is easily separated from the mucous membrane of the cheek, saliva secretion is normal, but if there are difficulties, it is a question of xerotomy. As a result of dry mouth, unpleasant breath occurs, teeth decay rapidly due to caries, fungal infections are common.

Oral hygiene is difficult, as well as swallowing and speaking.

Therefore, if your mouth is dry for a long period of time and it is frequent, you should not visit your doctor and get an examination on time.

