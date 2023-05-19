what changes and what is new

After a vote of confidence, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Bollette decree, which will pass to the Senate to be converted into law by the end of the month. Several innovations, from the strengthening of the social bonus to the penal shield for some tax crimes.

First the vote of confidence, then the final green light with 158 yes, 71 no and 6 abstentions. The Chamber of Deputies has given the ok to bills decree, which now passes armored in the Senate to be converted into law by May 29th. The text, approved at the end of March in the Council of Ministers, provides for a series of innovations on the issue of bills. 400 million euros are allocated, in the second quarter of 2023, for the social bonus for particularly disadvantaged citizens. The bonus for families with at least four dependent children is also strengthened.

There is also a contribution of one billion euros to be disbursed between October and December 2023 to help families when heating costs rise again, which at the moment – obviously – is off. It is a bonus that has yet to be structured, but the funds have been set aside and how to use them will be decided with a decree from the ministries of the environment and the economy. Some tax credits are also recognized for energy-intensive companies, equal to 20% of the expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2023.

Then there are a series of other measures, more or less inherent to the issue of bills: ranging from non-punishability for some tax crimes to VAT on the payback of medical devices, passing through the wider scrapping of taxes and fines of municipalities and for energy saving. The criticism of the opposition has focused precisely on these points: on the measures concerning public health and above all on the new penal shield for tax crimes.

“The bills decree confirms what we promised in the budget law: to meet families and businesses – commented the chairman of the House Finance Committee, Marco Osnato of Fratelli d’Italia – The measures go in this direction: 5% rate for district heating, strengthening of the energy bonus. A separate discussion deserves the payback for the healthcare companies to which we allocate 1 billion. Is it little? Certainly, but let’s remember that this is a problem created by those who sit in the opposition today“.