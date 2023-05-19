Home » what changes and what is new
World

what changes and what is new

by admin
what changes and what is new

After a vote of confidence, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Bollette decree, which will pass to the Senate to be converted into law by the end of the month. Several innovations, from the strengthening of the social bonus to the penal shield for some tax crimes.

First the vote of confidence, then the final green light with 158 yes, 71 no and 6 abstentions. The Chamber of Deputies has given the ok to bills decree, which now passes armored in the Senate to be converted into law by May 29th. The text, approved at the end of March in the Council of Ministers, provides for a series of innovations on the issue of bills. 400 million euros are allocated, in the second quarter of 2023, for the social bonus for particularly disadvantaged citizens. The bonus for families with at least four dependent children is also strengthened.

There is also a contribution of one billion euros to be disbursed between October and December 2023 to help families when heating costs rise again, which at the moment – obviously – is off. It is a bonus that has yet to be structured, but the funds have been set aside and how to use them will be decided with a decree from the ministries of the environment and the economy. Some tax credits are also recognized for energy-intensive companies, equal to 20% of the expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2023.

Then there are a series of other measures, more or less inherent to the issue of bills: ranging from non-punishability for some tax crimes to VAT on the payback of medical devices, passing through the wider scrapping of taxes and fines of municipalities and for energy saving. The criticism of the opposition has focused precisely on these points: on the measures concerning public health and above all on the new penal shield for tax crimes.

See also  Tokyo, Japan cancels public spectating activities during the Olympic Games-Shangbao Indonesia

Migrants, the Cutro decree is law: the final go-ahead comes from the Chamber

The bills decree confirms what we promised in the budget law: to meet families and businesses – commented the chairman of the House Finance Committee, Marco Osnato of Fratelli d’Italia – The measures go in this direction: 5% rate for district heating, strengthening of the energy bonus. A separate discussion deserves the payback for the healthcare companies to which we allocate 1 billion. Is it little? Certainly, but let’s remember that this is a problem created by those who sit in the opposition today“.

You may also like

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy