What destiny awaits the African continent crowded with countries in transition? ~ Under the Shadow of Hope

In recent years, coups d’etat have multiplied in Africa. Several countries find themselves in constitutional upheavals and endless transitions. Between armed conflicts, bloody demonstrations and fanciful promises, does the poor African still have the right to dream of a sumptuous continent?

Coups are contagious. A successful coup greatly increases the likelihood of subsequent coups, both in this country and in its neighbors.

In less than a year (between April 2021 and January 2022), several political regimes clinging to power in Africa have been overthrown by the military (five successful coups in eight months) who now rule these countries.

Since their independence, crisis after crisis, coup after coup, most African states have done nothing but cling, without any rational justification, to these strongman systems that fostered corruption and poor governance of social, economic, political and security affairs. Not surprisingly, the same causes produce the same effects.

Missed schedules and transitionss perpetuated

Mali, Chad, Sudan and several other African countries are today led by transitional governments. They have professed their desire to organize presidential elections as soon as possible for a return of civilians to power. But in all three cases, respecting the initial timetables seems to be a problem.

And Blood

When the military ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August 2020, the junta had adopted a charter which stipulated that the transition would last eighteen months, which should be followed by elections. This would have led to polls in early 2022.

But, only nine months later, in 2021, after the first coup, a second coup was committed by the same junta headed by Colonel Assimi Goyta who arrested transitional President Bah N’Daw. and its Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

The national refoundation meetings organized from December 11 to 30 recommended a transition lasting from six months to five years.

Chad

In Chad, the death of President Idriss Déby Itno in April 2021 propelled his son Mahamat to the head of a transitional military council of fifteen generals who had abrogated the Constitution, dissolved parliament and dismissed the government. But he immediately promised to return power to civilians through free and democratic elections after an eighteen-month transition renewable once, supposed to end on October 20.

An inclusive and sovereign national dialogue was organized. The latter led to the adoption of the resolution concerning the eligibility of the president of the transitional military council and the extension of the transition for twenty-four months.

Sudan

On April 11, 2019, the army deposed the Sudanese president after several months of protest. At the origin of popular anger: the rise in the price of bread. Anger that quickly targeted the head of state in power since 1989 and ready to run for a third term in 2020. An interim unity government led by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been put in place. However, in October 2021, the military seized power in a coup and agreed to transfer authority to a civilian-led government, with a formal agreement scheduled for April 6, 2023. This agreement has been delayed due to tensions between rival military leaders General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, respectively chairman and vice chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

On April 15, 2023, clashes broke out across the country, mainly in the capital Khartoum and in Darfur.

Clashes begin when Rapid Support Forces launch attacks on key government sites. Airstrikes, artillery fire and heavy gunfire were reported across Sudan.

The clashes persist until now and there are more than 750 civilians killed and 5,000 seriously injured and 700,000 displaced.

International actors fail to uphold coup standards

Coups d’etat are finally accounted for by cold calculations of benefits versus costs. The advantages are fabulous: power and limited access to state resources. The lure of a coup, therefore, will always exist. The potential downsides of failure or imprisonment are probably considered manageable for unconstrained military actors under a civilian organization. In short, those who stage coups do so because they think they can get away with it cheaply.

Indeed, international actors play a critical role in validating coups in Africa. By treating coups as unfortunate but normal means of transferring power in Africa, international actors are inadvertently giving putschists a boost to cross the finish line and consolidate their putsch. The recent increase in the number of coups in Africa reflects a decrease in the will of regional and international actors to uphold anti-coup norms in Africa. The fact that none of the five recent coups has been strongly condemned amply demonstrates the failure of international actors to limit coups in Africa. The latter then facilitated, directly or indirectly, the establishment of the putschists. This prepares the way for possible coups.

This situation is the result of a confluence of factors, including a regional democratic recession, an inclination of regional bodies to negotiate compromises with the putschists, a reluctance to organize military interventions and the distraction of international actors by internal crises and the pandemic, among others.

Repeated coups do not mean the end of democracy in Africa

If it is tempting to interpret the wave of coups as proof of the death of democracy in Africa, that would be a mistake. Even in countries where a coup has taken place, a majority of citizens want to live in a democracy and reject authoritarian regimes.

Africa can and does reap a democratic dividend. The problem arises when supposedly democratic leaders begin to use undemocratic strategies to hold themselves in power against the will of their people.

This becomes clear if one goes beyond the headlines to ask why some of the recent coups have been publicly celebrated?

Polls have found support for democracy at 77% in Guinea, 70% in Burkina Faso and 62% in Mali. Further proof that citizens supported military intervention in the hope that it paved the way for a more effective form of civilian government, not because they yearned to live under authoritarian rule.

How can international democratic actors mitigate coups?

The most significant action that the international democratic community can take to reverse the trend of coups in Africa is to encourage democracy . African governments that commit to respecting and upholding democratic practices should deserve much greater diplomatic support, development and security assistance, and promotion of private investment.

And Africa’s wave of democratization in the 1990s and 2000s was led by domestic reformers, there were clear international inclinations towards adapting democratic norms. International democratic actors must recommit to these standards by adopting a more unified position in support of opposition to coups.

This diplomatic effort must actively engage the African Union and the regional economic communities, each of which has its own democracy charter. Much of the public reaction and coordination of international responses to a coup occurs through these regional bodies. If African regional institutions clearly condemn a coup, it is much easier for the international democratic community to rally behind this position.

The flip side of incentives for African democracies is the need to systematically impose real costs on putschists. Those who seize power extra-legally must not be recognized. Financial aid and debt relief must be suspended.

African autocracies are responsible for more than 75% of conflicts, forced migration and food crises on the continent. If the West is to help stem the flow of these destabilizing forces, it must champion democracy in Africa.

It is not for nothing that the international community has worked extensively to eliminate coups in the post-Cold War period. The same reasoning persists. The question is, do the international players remember the script?